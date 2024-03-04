Tyreek Hill vs Xavier Worthy 40 time: Which WR had the better NFL Combine performance?

Xavier Worthy has been recognized as one of the best prospects for the upcoming NFL draft as a result of his outstanding performance at the NFL Combine, which attracted attention and praise.

Tyreek Hill, a receiver for the Miami Dolphins, and a speedster as well, was equally astounded by Worthy's 40-yard dash at the Indianapolis Combine on Saturday.

Xavier Worthy stole the show at Lucas Oil Stadium with his incredible 4.21 seconds, smashing the previous best of 4.22 by John Ross in the 2017 Combine, after clocking an impressive 4.25 seconds on his first attempt. Hill expressed his surprise in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Hill remarked on X following Worthy's sprint, "4.21 is crazy sheesh," which adds even more credence to how impressive the performance was.

Tyreek Hill, meanwhile, has some experience as a speedster. The former Kansas City Chiefs receiver decided to attend the Pro Day instead of the Combine to demonstrate his speed to scouts ahead of the 2016 NFL draft. His best time for the 40-yard dash was 4.29 seconds, with a top speed of 19.07 mph. In addition, he had equally remarkable measurements of 129 inches in the broad jump and 40.5 inches in the vertical jump.

Has Xavier Worthy's record-breaking 40-time catapulted him to a first-10 pick status?

Before the NFL Combine began, Xavier Worthy was seen as a decent but not exceptional receiver who would most likely be selected in the second or third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The 20-year-old speedster repeatedly showed that he is the fastest player in all of collegiate football last year, with 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five scores.

Worthy may be too quick for NFL defenders, as evidenced by his best college and NFL Combine performances. His speed is unmatched in the history of football, and some clubs have taken notice of it in the hopes that it would help them advance to the next level.

Xavier Worthy's strong performance at the Combine has undoubtedly raised his draft status, but it's still unlikely that he will be selected among the top ten.

While Worthy is an excellent talent, NFL organizations are cautious about a couple of aspects related to him. For starters, his weight of only 165 pounds makes him significantly smaller than an average NFL receiver.

Worthy will most likely be selected toward the end of the first day and the middle of the second round, though nothing is confirmed just yet.