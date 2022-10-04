5 NFL WRs better than Dolphins star Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is a sensational wide receiver. The Miami Dolphins made a splash in the offseason by signing him to a four-year $120 million contract. However, it can be argued that the former Kansas City star is vastly overrated.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, many thought Hill would carry the Dolphins to a championship. This was staggeringly optimistic. Yes, there has been an uptick in results for the Miami franchise, but that isn’t down to Hill alone.

There is more to being a wide receiver than speed. Tyreek Hill, while exciting, lacks a number of fundamental skills that would turn him into a more rounded receiving threat.

If you can match him up with an equally athletic corner, Tyreek Hill can be restricted.

To win in the NFL, you need variety. You can’t just keep throwing a deep dime to Tyreek Hill. The best teams vary their style and utilize different plays for the same player.

Miami won’t win the Super Bowl. Tyreek Hill isn’t balanced enough to take them there. However, there are better receivers in the NFL who could.

Who are the 5 NFL WRs that are better than Tyreek Hill?

#1 – Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals)

Ja'Marr Chase can do things other receivers just can't

Ja’Marr Chase has had an outstanding start to life in the NFL. Reaching the Super Bowl in your rookie year is the stuff of childhood dreams, but that’s exactly what he did.

Reforming his iconic LSU partnership with quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase scored 13 touchdowns in his rookie year.

His form has carried into the 2022 season, and he is, perhaps, the most well-rounded receiver in the game.

He has athleticism. He is also long enough to challenge the more physical cornerbacks. Finally, he can make spectacular catches.

The only reason Chase isn’t viewed more favorably by the NFL is because the abysmal Bengals offensive line prevents Burrow from getting even more passes over to the receiver.

#2 – Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams)

Cooper Kupp could have won the NFL MVP Award last year

Cooper Kupp is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the NFL. He was the key difference maker for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. He won the MVP award for his performance against the Bengals.

He is probably the most talented natural catcher in the NFL. Kupp can make plays totally on his own. People often forget how inaccurate Matthew Stafford can be, but Kupp turned a lot of bad throws into completions.

Kupp was a real challenger for the league MVP award in 2022, with his position as a wide receiver counting against him.

You’re not going to see a single NFL team keep Kupp quiet for an entire game. His contributions are just inevitable. You have to plan around him as a defense, rather than plan to stop him.

You can’t say this about any other wide receiver in the sport today, especially not Tyreek Hill.

#3 – Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tampa Bay really felt Mike Evans' absence during suspension

Mike Evans doesn’t get the plaudits he deserves. The reason for this is the fact that for the majority of his career, he played for some horrifically poor Tampa Bay teams.

Ever since Tom Brady’s arrival in Florida, Evans has found another gear.

Not only is he racking up yards now, but he is making decisive catches.

His Super Bowl win gave Evans the validation he needed. Everyone started to consider him an elite receiver and not before time.

With Tom Brady starting to wane in his own performances, Evans’ return in 2022 is keeping the Bucs’ season afloat.

#4 – Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers)

Deebo Samuel is a natueal dual-threat

San Francisco 49ers fans had to live through an offseason of sheer terror at the thought of Deebo Samuel being traded.

When you don’t have a quarterback you can rely upon, you turn to the players around him. Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t going to get the Niners over the line in a Super Bowl. This is already known. However, Deebo Samuel is capable of helping him enough.

Trey Lance’s injury is unfortunate as it delays Kyle Shanahan’s plans to construct a high-octane, unpredictable offense for a further season.

Samuel is the archetypal playmaker on offense. Whether the Niners are throwing the ball or rushing it, he is integral to what they do well.

Deebo is virtually a running back. He’s a dual-threat, something that Tyreek Hill can’t really claim to be.

For years, people talked about J.J. Watt being the best ‘player’ in the NFL. In a similar way to how boxers are ranked on a pound-for-pound basis, Deebo Samuel is the best offensive player around in 2022.

#5 – Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills)

If you need a short completion, Diggs is your guy

Tyreek Hill is so fast that you’re rarely going to get short plays out of him. He stretches defenses, but he is one serious hamstring injury away from being a catastrophic cap burden for the Miami Dolphins.

If Tyreek Hill loses his explosive speed, then he becomes ordinary. This is where a fundamentally perfect receiver like Stefon Diggs has the advantage over the highly-paid Dolphins star.

Diggs is a short-gain completion specialist. He has found a settled home with the Buffalo Bills and has a great understanding with Josh Allen.

Buffalo’s offense grinds out yards in the rushing game, keeps drives alive through short completions to Diggs and then hands finishing opportunities to Allen in the red zone.

It’s fundamentally well-coached, and Diggs’ contributions are vital. You can’t throw the ball on third and short without a reliable catcher like Diggs.

What makes the former Minnesota Vikings player so special is the fact that he also has long-ball potential. He can surprise a covering defender who is expecting a slant route, only to speed straight past him toward the end zone.

This is the variety that truly makes an elite receiver, not just one outstanding skill.

