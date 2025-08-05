Tyrod Taylor injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Jets QB after training camp setback?

Tyrod Taylor has been the talk of the town for the New York Jets heading into the 2025 season. Taylor is expected to serve as the backup to Justin Fields, but some fantasy managers are concerned about the veteran QB's availability for the start of the season.Tyrod Taylor injury updateOn Monday, Jets coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that Taylor picked up a knee injury during training camp. However, the good news for New York is that his injury is not considered too serious.Nonetheless, the Jets are still waiting on updates around Taylor's injury and are yet to disclose when he will return to action.Should fantasy managers be concerned about Tyrod Taylor?NFL: New York Jets QB Tyrod Taylor - Source: ImagnAlthough Taylor is nursing a knee injury at training camp, fantasy managers should not be too concerned about his availability heading into Week 1 of the regular season.However, fantasy managers who want to pick Taylor for the Jets' Week 1 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7 should closely monitor his status in the coming weeks.The Jets will play their first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Then, they will face their crosstown rivals, the New York Giants, in their second preseason game on Aug. 16 before their final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 22.It's still unclear whether Taylor will play in any of New York's preseason games. In his absence, Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook might battle it out for the Jets' QB2 spot.Taylor signed a two-year contract with the Jets in the 2024 offseason. He was the backup to Aaron Rodgers last season.Taylor has played 14 seasons in the NFL and is recognized as one of the top backup QBs in the country. He has racked up 12,254 passing yards, 68 touchdowns, 29 interceptions and 19 rushing TDs in 94 regular-season games.Taylor was part of the Baltimore Ravens team that won the Super Bowl in 2013.