  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tyrod Taylor injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Jets QB after training camp setback?

Tyrod Taylor injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Jets QB after training camp setback?

By Arnold
Published Aug 05, 2025 18:59 GMT
NFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Tyrod Taylor has been the talk of the town for the New York Jets heading into the 2025 season. Taylor is expected to serve as the backup to Justin Fields, but some fantasy managers are concerned about the veteran QB's availability for the start of the season.

Ad

Tyrod Taylor injury update

On Monday, Jets coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that Taylor picked up a knee injury during training camp. However, the good news for New York is that his injury is not considered too serious.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nonetheless, the Jets are still waiting on updates around Taylor's injury and are yet to disclose when he will return to action.

Should fantasy managers be concerned about Tyrod Taylor?

NFL: New York Jets QB Tyrod Taylor - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Jets QB Tyrod Taylor - Source: Imagn

Although Taylor is nursing a knee injury at training camp, fantasy managers should not be too concerned about his availability heading into Week 1 of the regular season.

Ad

However, fantasy managers who want to pick Taylor for the Jets' Week 1 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7 should closely monitor his status in the coming weeks.

The Jets will play their first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Then, they will face their crosstown rivals, the New York Giants, in their second preseason game on Aug. 16 before their final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 22.

Ad

It's still unclear whether Taylor will play in any of New York's preseason games. In his absence, Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook might battle it out for the Jets' QB2 spot.

Taylor signed a two-year contract with the Jets in the 2024 offseason. He was the backup to Aaron Rodgers last season.

Taylor has played 14 seasons in the NFL and is recognized as one of the top backup QBs in the country. He has racked up 12,254 passing yards, 68 touchdowns, 29 interceptions and 19 rushing TDs in 94 regular-season games.

Taylor was part of the Baltimore Ravens team that won the Super Bowl in 2013.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications