Tyrod Taylor or Marcus Mariota or Geno Smith: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Tyrod Taylor, Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith enter the third week of the season under similar circumstances. They have to adapt fast to try to lead their teams to the promised land, which adds intrigue to this matchup.

Taylor and Mariota will start for the New York Jets and Washington Commanders, respectively. Meanwhile, Smith will return to the field with the Las Vegas Raiders after a humbling defeat to the LA Chargers. Which one should be the starter? Let's take a look.

Is Tyrod Taylor a good pick for fantasy football Week 3?

Tyrod Taylor will start his first NFL game since 2023, when he played 11 games for the Jets and started in five. The veteran stayed with the team during the Aaron Rodgers era and now that Justin Fields won't be available for Sunday's game, he will fill in for the younger playmaker.

Taylor went 7 of 11 for 56 yards and a touchdown passing in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He will face a Buccaneers defense that has allowed 505 yards passing in two games.

Is Marcus Mariota a good pick for fantasy football Week 3?

Marcus Mariota will fill in for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels in his first NFL start since 2022, when he was still with the Atlanta Falcons. Mariota played three games last season, going 34 of 44 for 364 yards and four touchdowns. It remains to be seen how he will perform as a starter, but the Commanders have a solid team to help him succeed.

Is Geno Smith a good pick for fantasy football Week 3?

Geno Smith had a terrific start to the season, terrifying the New England Patriots with 362 yards (70.5% completion) and one touchdown. Week 2 presented him with a much difficult challenge and Smith struggled against the Chargers, throwing for just 180 yards and three interceptions.

Who to pick between Tyrod Taylor, Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith?

Smith is the best option among these three.

Even though he had a terrible performance in Week 2, Sportskeeda's Fantasy Analyzer believes Geno Smith is the best option in this four-man race. The Raiders quarterback nearly doubles Mariota and Taylor's projections (14.4 fantasy points to 7.6 and 7.4).

Smith isn't the best quarterback in fantasy football, but if you are in a deep league and your starter is one of the guys who suffered injuries last week, he is a solid option.

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

