Early under-the-radar standouts of the current NFL season

Three weeks into this NFL season we have seen some tremendous performances by individual players and teams. After analyzing Patrick Mahomes’ early success, I decided to give some other players credit for what they have shown so far. However, we all marvel over Drew Brees defying odds and how Khalil Mack is wrecking offensive gameplans on a weekly basis.

So rather than pointing out the obvious superstars of the game, I want to bring those guys into the spotlight that I think aren’t talked about enough. Moreover, I won’t mention seasoned veterans like Fletcher Cox, who has been an absolute nightmare for opponents, or rookies like Kerryon Johnson, who I predicted to have a big year anyway. With that being said, here’s the list:

#1 Jared Goff

So having the leader of an offense that is widely regarded as one of the top two units in the league and that puts up 34 points per game so far definitely doesn’t sound like an under-the-radar performer, but I believe this guy simply doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

While I thought his success last year was largely based on Sean McVay’s genius play-calling that schemed receivers open off play-action, Goff has made several big-time throws already this season. The Rams QB has delivered tight-window spirals, placed the ball away from defenders – low and inside on in-breaking routes as well as over the top and to the outside along the sidelines – and I have really liked how he has maneuvered inside the pocket or even taken what was in front of him at times.

Last Sunday in the “Battle of LA” versus the Chargers, he made a spectacular throw against cover-two when he got the ball over the top of the corner underneath and just far enough outside so the safety couldn’t reach it, while Robert Woods was able to toe-top at the sideline. I know he has a ton of weapons around him, a stout O-line in front of him and one of the most creative play-callers in his ear, but it takes a special guy to make it all work.

