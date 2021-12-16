Urban Meyer net worth: How much did former Jaguars coach earn in Jacksonville? 

Urban Meyer is out in Jacksonville. The former college head coach is now a former NFL head coach, as the Jaguars said enough was enough after 13 games.

Meyer's tenure was permeated by scandals, losing regularly, and damaging Trevor Lawrence's development. Meyer's career took a hit on Wednesday, but what is his net worth?

Here's a look at what Urban Meyer's finances look like.

Urban Meyer's bottom line

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Urban Meyer is worth $35 million. As a head coach, Meyer has done well for himself.

His net worth is close to that of a successful football player, which is an accomplishment. His yearly salary also echoes that of a successful non-quarterback football player.

According to Sporting News, Urban Meyer's contract was never made public. In the NFL, the salaries of head coaches are not counted towards the cap, so their remuneration can be anything.

Head coaches typically make single-digit millions. Meyer's contract was rumored to last for six years and he was expected to average between $7 and $12 million dollars per season.

In total, the contract would have made Meyer between $42 and $84 million dollars. If he were to save it all, his net worth could have ballooned to between $77 and a whopping $119 million dollars.

However, if he budgeted to only spend a million dollars per year of employment, he'd have between $71 and $113 million by the end of his deal.

Of course, to get there, the head coach would have had to stick around long-term. He lasted part of only one season, meaning he only earned a fraction of what he initially signed up for.

It is unclear what the severance package was, but if one were to look at the $7-12 million deal and divide it by 17 games then multiply that by 13 games, one could estimate that Meyer earned between $5.3 million and $9.1 million for his work with the Jaguars.

Meaning, if Meyer saved his money, he'd be worth around $40 million or more. But if he spent it as it came, he'd be worth the same.

Either way, Meyer is set for life with a modicum of self-control in terms of spending. If this was his last gig as head coach, he should be just fine...financially.

