Urban Meyer replacements: 3 head coaches Jacksonville Jaguars should consider

Urban Meyer has talked himself out of the head coaching job. Normally, coaches take the blame completely for their teams playing awful.

Look at Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. Meyer, however, has had a plethora of excuses and drama attached to his small head coaching run.

With his less than shocking exit, who should replace Meyer and attempt to bring the Jacksonville Jaguars out of the losing basement they've been chained in for too long?

Here are three head coaches the Jacksonville Jaguars should consider.

Which head coach candidate makes the most sense to replace Urban Meyer?

#3 - Byron Leftwich OC Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive system has been amazing over the past two seasons. It could be because they currently have Tom Brady.

However, the team clicking on all offensive cylinders has a lot to do with Byron Leftwich's ability to handle stars like Brady, Gronkowski and Mike Evans.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter After less than one year in Jacksonville, Urban Meyer is out as the Jaguars’ head coach, sources tell ESPN. After less than one year in Jacksonville, Urban Meyer is out as the Jaguars’ head coach, sources tell ESPN.

Leftwich has paid his dues and is likely to be a strong candidate to move into a head coaching position.

He has seen success since 2019 as an offensive-minded coach, and the Jaguars need someone that is going to get the best out of Trevor Lawrence, as his skills were severely underutilized by Urban Meyer and the entire Jaguars organization.

Putting Leftwich in would make a great deal of sense for both sides.

#2 - Kellen Moore OC Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins v Dallas Cowboys

As young as Kellen Moore is, he happens to be one of the smartest offensive minds in the entire NFL, and at 33 years old, he could become one of the youngest head coaches in NFL history.

A young mind might be exactly what the Jaguars need, as Urban Meyer doesn't seem to have a clue on how to lead a young team.

Moore might be one of the hottest head coaching candidates next season, so he may be garnering offers from multiple teams, but the Jaguars would be smart to send an offer his way.

Moore might be the Sean McVay for the Jaguars. It would be smart for the Jaguars to see how he can alter their team and send them back into AFC contention.

#1 - Eric Bieniemy OC Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Eric Bieniemy is likely to be one of the biggest candidates for a head coaching position in the 2022 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the strongest offensive teams in the entire league, despite their early mishaps.

That should show Bieniemy's ability to steer his team out of the offensive hole as well, making him that much more sought after.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jaguars season-ticket sales for next season begin next week. Now the team can try to sell its next fresh start and new head coach. Jaguars season-ticket sales for next season begin next week. Now the team can try to sell its next fresh start and new head coach.

Adding a defensive-minded coach might have made sense to replace Urban Meyer, but someone needs to go in and turn Trevor Lawrence's game around, and Eric Bieniemy is the man to do that.

He has worked with Patrick Mahomes to get him out of throwing a high number of interceptions (on a consistent basis), and he can certainly do that for Lawrence. Bieniemy might be able to turn this entire Jaguars team out of the gutter, where Urban Meyer has left them.

Edited by LeRon Haire