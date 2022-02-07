Usain Bolt brushes off Tyreek Hill's challenge for a race in the most brutal fashion

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill was at the NHL All-Star Game, the same city where this year’s Pro Bowl will take place. He was interviewed by Laura Rutledge and asked about his last place effort in the Fastest Man competition.

The Chiefs receiver said he was saving his speed for former Olympic runner Usain Bolt:

“I’m a cheetah baby, cheetahs don’t lose to lions. I don’t want to show the world what I really got, because I’m saving it all for Usain Bolt,” Hill said. “I’m baiting Usain Bolt into coming out of retirement to race me.”

On Twitter, Bolt tweeted his response to Hill's challenge with a screenshot of his last-place finish in the race saying, "You mean this guy?":

The six-time Pro Bowl receiver lined up versus Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys. It was 40-yard-dash to decide who the fastest man in the NFL is. Parsons won the race, followed by Chubb and Diggs.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons beat Tyreek Hill, Nick Chubb and Trevon Diggs in a “fastest man” race. Rookie was going all-out. #Cowboys LB Micah Parsons beat Tyreek Hill, Nick Chubb and Trevon Diggs in a “fastest man” race. Rookie was going all-out. https://t.co/exZrV8jfIG

Bolt is an eight-time gold medalist who competed in three Olympic Games. The Jamaican-born sprinter won two gold medals at the 2008 Beijing games in the 100 and 200 meters.

He had a time of 9.69 seconds in the 100 meters and a time of 19.39 seconds in the 200 meters.

In the London Olympics in 2012, he won gold once again in the 100 and 200 meters and added another gold in the 4x100 meter relay. Bolt was the first ever sprinter to win the 100 and 200 meters in two straight Olympic Games.

In his third and final Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Bolt ended his career in the Games winning gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and the 4x100 meter relay.

The sprinter holds three world records in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and the 4x100 meter relay. He is also a seven-time holder of world records in his career.

Erik Solheim @ErikSolheim What is investment?



Usain Bolt won 8 gold medals in 3 Olympics, and he only ran for less than 115 seconds on the track, earning $119 million dollars. That’s economy of effort.



But for those 2 minutes, he trained for 20 years. That’s investment. Think long term. Patience pays. What is investment?Usain Bolt won 8 gold medals in 3 Olympics, and he only ran for less than 115 seconds on the track, earning $119 million dollars. That’s economy of effort.But for those 2 minutes, he trained for 20 years. That’s investment. Think long term. Patience pays. https://t.co/EO9CfsPPux

What is Tyreek Hill’s Fastest Time?

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Hill did not run at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, sliding him down to the fifth round (165th overall). But at West Alabama's Pro Day, many scouts clocked the receiver in a 4.29 40-yard dash.

At game speed, it topped out at 21.91 seconds in a Week 14 game in the 2020 season.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo Tyreek Hill’s speed doesn’t even look real. Tyreek Hill’s speed doesn’t even look real.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will we see the 27-year-old Chiefs receiver against the 35-year-old retired sprinter? Time will time as both men are two fast athletes and would make for an interesting race.

Edited by shilpa17.ram

LIVE POLL Q. Who would win a race: Usain Bolt or Tyreek Hill? Usain Bolt Tyreek Hill 0 votes so far