Vaccination Status of 5 NFL superstars who join COVID-19 list ft. Josh Allen, Dalvin Cook and more

As the Omicron variant rages, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be taking another turn for the worse. The NFL is not immune to it either and COVID-19 is wrecking havoc on the game as well. Players will continue to be placed on the COVID-19 list as more and more players appear to be contracting the coronavirus after coming in contact with someone who already has it.

Field Yates @FieldYates A total of 47 players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, all as a result of a positive test. That's the most ever for a single day that the NFL has ever had.



In the days leading up to Week 16 of the NFL, 213 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the last count. That is nearly 10 percent of the league. revealing just how widespread the effect of COVID-19 is across the league. Some of the game's biggest superstars have also gotten ensnared in the NFL's health and safety protocols. We take a look at the most prominent ones.

Vaccinated NFL players who have contracted COVID-19

#1 - Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Just when the Kansas City Chiefs were finding their groove, COVID-19 seems to have thrown a wrench in their works. They have had multiple players put on the COVID-19 list including star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. But perhaps no one will be more sorely missed than Travis Kelce. If you want to see how importance to the team he is, just look at his spectacular 34-yard walkoff touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kelce's stats tell a similar story, he has 1066 total receiving yards this season with 83 receptions and 7 touchdowns including two in the last game. Missing him would be a huge blow to the Chiefs. The good news is that as per reports he is vaccinated, which means should he return two negative tests within 24 hours of each other, he can return to the field immediately.

#2 - Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have had a miserable season and the last thing they would have wanted is to have their starting quarterback contracting COVID-19. But in a season where not much has gone right for the Lions, that is exactly what happened, as Jared Goff has been placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Detroit Lions have won two of their last three games, much of it owing to Jared Goff. He threw for three touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings in week 13 and the Arizona Cardinals in week 15, each resulting in a win. Not having him available for the upcoming matches is a huge blow for the Lions. It is only softened by the realization that Jared Goff is reportedly vaccinated, which means that he will not have to isolate for 10 days and should be back soon.

