Vikings-Lions weather report: What's in store for Week 18 at Ford Field?

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions face off in Week 18. The Vikings have a slim chance of making the playoffs but will need to beat the Lions and hope that the rest of the results go their way.

Meanwhile, the Lions have secured the NFC North division and will look forward to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

What is the weather like at Ford Field on Sunday?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Weather WX predicts it will be cloudy on Sunday in Ford Field, Michigan. There's a distinct chance of snow showers in the morning, with highs in the upper 30s. The west winds are projected to come in at 5-10 mph, with the chance of snow falling at 40%.

Where will Michigan's J.J. McCarthy land? Fire up our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

However, fans need not fret as the game will take place in a domed stadium, so the weather should not be a factor.

Vikings vs Lions injury report

The Minnesota Vikings website reports the team will be without six players due to injuries. These are cornerback Byron Murphy, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, offensive tackle Brian O'Neill, defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and defensive back Theo Jackson. Also, guard Ed Ingram and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw are questionable.

As for the Detroit Lions, three players have been officially ruled out of the matchup against the Vikings. These are linebacker James Houston, wide receiver Jameson Williams and tight end Brock Wright. Also, three players are listed as questionable: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Benito Jones and Alim McNeill.

How to watch Vikings vs Lions live

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit

When: Noon on Sunday, January 7, 2023

Minnesota knows what to do to make the postseason. It needs to beat the Lions on their home turf and hope Chicago beats Green Bay and Arizona beats Seattle. Also, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New Orleans Saints should lose in Week 18. Only then can they make the 2023 postseason.

As for the Detroit Lions, they can sleep easy knowing that they'll be hosting a playoff game in January. Jared Goff and Co. have been impressive all season, and it won't be a surprise if they impress in a stacked NFC Conference.

Steelers or Ravens defense in Week 18? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for weekly projections