Viral Colin Cowherd clip exposes NFL analyst’s Odell Beckham Jr hypocrisy

On Tuesday, Odell Beckham Jr. went viral on Twitter, but he had done nothing or even said anything - it was all due to a viral video where a Twitter user created a discussion about the receiver's availability between Colin Cowherd and... Colin Cowherd?

Yes, you read that right. Check it out about how the famous presenter contradicts himself about the same subject in two different shows:

It is true that you must account for injuries when you're talking about Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver is returning in 2023 from a serious injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI, when he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams and had to leave the game early.

He missed the entirety of the 2022 season recovering from the injury, as teams were wary of giving him a big contract while they weren't sure he would return to his usual great level when he was healthy - there was no time for acclimation, no minicamps or OTAs that he had participated and no training camp.

But to say he's a high maintenance kind of player because of that? That's naive.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. healthy for the 2023 season?

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver will be back on the field in 2023 following his year-long absence due to a knee injury. He sustained that in Super Bowl LVI when he became a champion with the Los Angeles Rams for the first time.

Clinically, the expectation is that Beckham is healthy; the medical staff would not give permission for his signing without having done all the possible checks.

As the Baltimore Ravens hosted their mandatory minicamp two weeks ago, he spoke about how he felt about not being able to properly celebrate one of the biggest achievements of his life:

“It sucks. I watched plenty of Super Bowls and finally, it was my opportunity and I was so locked in. I could feel it that day when I woke up. I knew that I was probably going to be the best person on the field that day. I just wanted to have that moment. It’s hard when you get to the pinnacle of success in this sport and feel like it was something that was taken away from you, it wasn’t something that was easy to live with. It was very hard to go through that."

