Von Miller Bills contract: How much will LB earn after taking massive pay cut?

Von Miller has established himself as one of the best linebackers to have graced the NFL. However, the two-time Super Bowl winner will reportedly be taking a pay cut to stay with the Buffalo Bills for the 2024 season.

As per ESPN's Field Yates, the Bills agreed to a contract renegotiation with Miller to cut his base salary from $17.5 million to $8.855 million. It equates to $8.645 million pay cut for the upcoming season, saving Buffalo that salary cap space.

Before the renegotiation, Miller's contract guaranteed him $10.71 million for 2024. However, there are suggestions that he could make up to $20 million if he meets all his incentives for next season.

The Bills were reportedly $40 million over the cap on Tuesday night. Thus, they made some moves in the organization to lower that number. Buffalo previously released safety Jordan Poyer, defensive back Siran Neal, center Mitch Morse, wide receiver Deonte Harty and running back Nyheim Hines in a bid to cut down their salary cap.

A look at Von Miller's stats from the 2023 NFL season

Von Miller had a rather underwhelming run in the 2023 NFL season for the Buffalo Bills. He had to wait till Oct. 8 to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a surgically repaired right knee.

Miller recorded just three tackles, of which two were solo, across 12 regular season games. He failed to record a single sack during the campaign.

The Bills eventually won the AFC East title, finishing with an 11-6 record, but Miller continued to struggle in the postseason. He made just two tackles in the playoffs, both of which came in Buffalo's defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Miller joined the Bills in 2022, after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He previously played with the Denver Broncos, winning the Super Bowl in 2016, and also received the MVP award in the big game.