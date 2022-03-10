"So, what's next?" - Von Miller pushes further for Broncos return with Russell Wilson post

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has teased a potential link-up with Russell Wilson and a return to Mile High in his latest Instagram post. The 32-year-old was traded to the L.A. Rams and went on to win the Super Bowl with the NFC team.

Now that Russell Wilson is seemingly on his way to Denver, subject to a medical and Wilson's approval, it appears that Miller is toying with the idea of returning to the franchise where he made his name.

Miller posted a picture of himself next to the former Seattle quarterback during a pregame warmup with a caption saying, "So What's Next?"

This sure looks as if Miller is campaigning to return to the Broncos and link up with the Broncos next season.

Russell Wilson makes Broncos Super Bowl contenders

With an offensive-minded head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, a defense led by Justin Simmons and Bradley Chubb, and an offense loaded with weapons in Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and running back Javonte Williams, Denver is built to win now.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. https://t.co/oRFDV8Ehyx

Adding a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback like Wilson will firmly push the Broncos into the championship window. All that was missing from the roster was a genuine star quarterback, and now that the franchise has one, it is all systems go in the hunt for a Lombardi Trophy.

If there is one drawback for the former Seattle quarterback choosing Denver, it is that the division he is arriving in is super tough. With players like Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, and Justin Herbert in the division, it will be hard to reach the postseason consistently.

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert aren't going anywhere. Then there is Derek Carr, who showed last season that he could mix it with the best of them, and suddenly, it is a big mountain to climb to even get to the playoffs.

However, that could have been the deciding factor for the 32-year-old choosing Denver, the challenge. With its current roster, the Broncos are confident that the former Seahawks quarterback will navigate the tricky waters throughout the season and lead the AFC team into the playoffs.

Whether the Broncos try and add another piece or two around the 33-year-old quarterback remains to be seen. But even if it doesn't, the Denver Broncos are now well and in the mix for the Super Bowl in 2022.

