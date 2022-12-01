Comparing Aaron Rodgers' last MVP to Tom Brady's last MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady are two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

The two have combined for seven MVP awards, eight Super Bowl victories, 25 Pro Bowl appearances, and 11 All-Pro selections.

Rodgers has won the league MVP award the last two seasons in a row, while Brady's last MVP award came in 2017.

During Rodgers' 2021 MVP campaign season, he went 13-3 as the starting quarterback. He recorded 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a league-high 111.9 passer rating. Rodgers and the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, which was the fourth time he lost to the Niners in the playoffs in his career.

Brady's last MVP season saw him go 13-3 as the starter while throwing 4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, with a passer rating of 102.8. The Patriots would suffer defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl that same season.

This season, both quarterbacks have taken a step back in their productivity and their age seems to be catching up to them.

Can Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady compete for another Super Bowl?

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady, age 44, and Rodgers, age 38, seem to finally both be slowing down in the latter part of their careers.

Both of their teams have losing records right now. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at 5-6 but are in first place in the weak NFC South division.

The Green Bay Packers, unfortunately, don't have the same luxury as the Bucs of playing in a weak division.

At 4-8, the Packers are in third place in the NFC North and are a distance away from being in first place as the Minnesota Vikings hold a 9-2 record.

This season, Brady has thrown 14 touchdowns, two interceptions, and 3,051 yards. He has a passer rating of 92.4, which is the second-lowest he's had in a season since 2014.

A-Rod has thrown for 2,682 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions and has a passer rating of 92.9, which is his lowest since the 2015 season.

Both teams haven't been the dominant juggernauts that we've seen in the past few years. But with these two at quarterback, they're never out of the playoffs or Super Bowl picture until mathematically dead in the water.

