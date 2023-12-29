Was Jermaine Johnson in Last Chance U? All about Jets DE’s path to NFL

Before being selected by the New York Jets with the 26th overall choice in the 2022 NFL draft, Jermaine Johnson endured an uphill climb from high school in Minnesota to college in Kansas, Georgia, and Florida State. This journey reveals a great deal about the player's drive.

Johnson's journey to the NFL started at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas. While the defensive end was a member of the team in 2018, the college was highlighted in the Netflix docuseries "Last Chance U."

Following that, Johnson moved to Georgia and left Independence. But he didn't get the playing time he had hoped for, so he transferred to Florida State, where he turned into a nightmare for quarterbacks.

After being selected by the Jets, Johnson disclosed that he has never even watched "Last Chance U" and that he really opposed the attention that the show tried to get him involved in.

"When I made my decision to go to Independence, I had no idea that the Netflix series would be there," the 24-year-old defender stated. "Many people are unaware that my involvement on that show was supposed to be bigger. I wasn't particularly interested in being the featured guy, even though the director kept asking me to be.”

According to the New York Post, Johnson revealed that his goal was to keep football as the primary focus. He added:

"My goals were very clear to me. I had no particular interest in acting or anything similar. To be completely honest, I haven't even watched the show.”

Which season of Last Chance U featured Jermaine Johnson?

The football squad at Independence Community College, led by head coach Jason Brown and defensive end Jermaine Johnson, were highlighted in seasons three and four of the Netflix documentary series Last Chance U.

After spending two years at Georgia, Johnson concluded his collegiate career with a 12-sack campaign at Florida State; yet, it was at Independence in Kansas that he developed both as a player and as an individual.

Jermaine Johnson made history as the first "Last Chance U" athlete to be taken in the first round. He made his NFL debut in the Jets' opening game of the 2022 season, and he has been projected to have a great NFL career.