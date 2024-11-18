Was Tee Higgins injured in Week 11? Exploring WR's status after Bengals-Chargers clash

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins appeared to have sustained a back injury near the end of the first quarter of Sunday night's NFL Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Just before the conclusion of the first quarter, the 25-year-old caught a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow and was hit hard in the back by Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman.

After the hit, Higgins lost the ball and was on the ground until medical staff helped him off the turf.

Higgins left the game but only missed a few plays before returning in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The team did not reveal the nature of the injury following the game, but it would be worthwhile to keep an eye on it moving forward.

Dr. Jesse Morse said on X following the game that Higgins' back hit may have resulted in severe bruising, a rib fracture, kidney injury, or a fractured spinous process. However, the fact that the outstanding receiver came back and continued to play probably suggests that it was nothing major.

The Bengals and any injured players on the roster have time to recuperate and reset during their Week 12 bye.

Tee Higgins had nine receptions, 148 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' Week 11 game, but that performance was not enough for the team to win. The Bengals overcame a 27-6 deficit in the second half in that thrilling Sunday Night Football game, but they eventually lost 34-27 to the Chargers.

How many games has Tee Higgins missed through injuries this season?

Tee Higgins' injuries have kept him out of five of the Cincinnati Bengals' 11 games this season. He returned from a three-game absence due to a quad injury on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former Clemson player missed games against the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Las Vegas Raiders from Week 8 to Week 10 due to his most recent injury, which occurred after practice on a Thursday in October and lasted several weeks.

Tee Higgins also had a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Cincinnati Bengals' opening two games of the season.

Higgins' presence will be critical for the Bengals (4-7), who are seeking to make a late playoff push. They may need to go at least 5-1 with six games remaining to have a shot of making the playoffs, and they will need their best receiver to perform at full capacity to do it.

