Washington Commanders 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Jayden Daniels’ team

The Washington Commanders will be looking to add studs to their roster in the 2025 NFL draft after an excellent season under rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2024.

Daniels led the Commanders to a 12-5 record before making it to the NFC championship game, picking up NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in the process. Led by stars like Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, the team turned around its fortunes immediately after a dismal 2023 season that saw them finish with a 4-13 record.

As they look to continue to build momentum, Washington has already been busy this offseason, with trades for tackle Lamery Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the re-signing of veterans Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz.

In the 2025 NFL draft, the Commanders hold only five selections, with many of their picks being given up to acquire star talents like Tunsil and Samuel.

Washington Commanders 2025 NFL mock draft for 7 rounds

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Washington Commanders

#1, Round 1, Pick 29: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron at the Combine - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Washington Commanders using their first round pick on Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.

In free agency, the Commanders lost safety Jeremy Chinn and cornerbacks Benjamin St Juste and Michael Davis, meaning Barron, who can play cornerback or safety, is an ideal pick for Washington.

He's also a steal this late in Round 1, with many recent mocks having him selected in the top 12 of the entire draft.

#2, Round 2, Pick 61: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Carson Schwesinger at the Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Despite having a pair of stud linebackers in Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, who were both named All-Pro in 2024, the Commanders could plan for the future by picking UCLA's Carson Schwesinger in round two.

Schwesinger showed great understanding of the game at the collegiate level, can learn behind two stars and would benefit from not being expected to start Day 1.

#3, Round 4, Pick 128: Jared Ivey, ED, Mississippi

Jared Ivey at the Combine - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Washington Commanders selecting Jared Ivey out of Ole Miss in Round 4 of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ivey clocked up eight sacks in each of the last two seasons, and at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, he's already NFL-size.

PFF said of Ivey: "Ivey is a physically gifted player with devastating power in his hands to hold the point of attack and stack and shed consistently."

#4, Round 6, Pick 205: Luke Kandra, G, Cincinnati

Syndication: Luke Kandra - The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Likely going best player available at this point in the draft, the Commanders grab their first offensive lineman in Cincinnati guard Luke Kandra.

Kandra was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2024, starting all 12 games at right guard, and was also named a team captain. As per PFF, in over 2,000 snaps in college, Kandra was only penalized once, something that GMs and scouts will love.

#5, Round 7, Pick 245: O'Donnell Fortune, CB, South Carolina

South Carolina at Alabama - Source: Imagn

On an excellent South Carolina defense featuring the likes of Nick Emmanwori and T.J. Sanders, cornerback O'Donnell Fortune is the Commanders' final pick in Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator.

Fortune's 86.0 PFF grade was 16th amongst all cornerbacks in 2024 as he had three interceptions and one pick-six.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said of Fortune: "Two-year starter with good height and length but lacking in play strength. He’s not physical from press, but he plays long and with twitchy movements to match route breaks or break into the passing lane when reading the quarterback from zone."

