Washington Commanders Start-Sit: Week 2 Fantasy Advice for Deebo Samuel, Jayden Daniels, Zach Ertz, and Others

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season will begin with a Thursday Night Football shwodown between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers. The Commanders have a loaded offense with plenty of lineup options, but not all of them should be started for Week 2. Here are some of the top starts and sits.

Washington Commanders Week 2 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Commanders starts

#1 - QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels showed off his elite upside during his rookie season last year as one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the NFL. Players who can consistently add rushing contributions from this position always carry additional value in fantasy football. He rushed for 68 yards last week and is once again one of the top Week 2 picks.

#2 - WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin exploded for a career best WR6 overall finish last year during Jayden Daniels' rookie season. He disappointed in his first game of this season with just two receptions for 27 yards, but managers should steel feel confident using him in their lineups this week. He is a typical bounce back candidate, especially in a potential shootout against the Packers.

#3 - WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel entered the 2025 fantasy football season with a questionable outlook after switching team from the San Francisco 49ers. It was unclear what his role would be with the Commanders, but at least for now, he appears heavily invcolved in their offensive gameplan. He received eight touches and finished as the WR5 last week.

Washington Commanders Week 2 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Commanders sits

#1 - TE Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz scored a touchdown last week for the Commanders, but recorded just two other receptions and only totaled 26 yards. The issue with his outlook is that their offense is deep with options and many of them are likely ahead of him on their target hierarchy. The addition of Deebo Smauel this year makes his difficult to trust in weekly lineups.

#2 - RB Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler seemed to have a path to being a fetaured back this year when the Commanders traded away Brian Robinson Jr. This no longer appears to be the case as Jacory Croskey-Merritt has emerged to fill Robinson's role. The rookie finished as the RB12 in his debut last week, and is his worklaod likely grows, fewer touches should be expected for Ekeler going forward.

