  Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love 

Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love 

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 12, 2025 01:54 GMT
Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love
Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love (Source: Getty/CMS)

The Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers met on Thursday in Amazon Prime Video's first game of the 2025 season.

Just over a week after acquiring star edge rusher Micah Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers proved themselves formidable contenders by routing the Detroit Lions, who were coming off losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators to struggling teams.

Meanwhile, the Commanders delivered a rout of their own, keeping the New York Giants out of the endzone. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt proved himself a stud in the making, carrying the ball 10 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, showing that Brian Robinson Jr.'s departure was nothing more than a blip.

Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Commanders0 3 3
Packers7 7 14
Washington Commanders player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Jayden Daniels9/15490065.7
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Jayden Daniels3140000
Austin Ekeler4110270
Jacory Croskey-Merritt290000
Terry McLaurin0002180
Deebo Samuel0003130
Noah Brown000190
Jaylin Lane000120
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Bobby Wagner72000000
Quan Martin52000000
Marshon Lattimore43001000
Jeremy Reaves42000000
Will Harris42000000
Mike Sainristil22000000
Jonathan Jones21000000
Jacob Martin210.500100
Dorance Armstrong21000000
Frankie Luvu11000000
Javon Kinlaw11010000
Percy Butler11000000
Jer'Zhan Newton11000000
Trey Amos11001000
Von Miller100.500100
Eddie Goldman10000000
Deatrich Wise Jr.10000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Matt Gay1/21/1
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Tress Way3139
Green Bay Packers player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Jordan Love13/1821410130.3
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Josh Jacobs12421000
Jordan Love1140000
Savion Williams180000
Matthew Golden160000
Tucker Kraft0003890
Malik Heath0001370
Romeo Doubs0003281
Chris Brooks0003270
Dontayvion Wicks0003330
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Javon Bullard44000000
Evan Williams31000000
Quay Walker30000000
Devonte Wyatt22110100
Keisean Nixon22002000
Edgerrin Cooper22000000
Isaiah McDuffie11000000
Xavier McKinney11001000
Kingsley Enagbare11000000
Kitan Oladapo11000000
Colby Wooden11000000
Lukas Van Ness11010000
Malik Heath11000000
Rashan Gary10000000
Karl Brooks10000000
Savion Williams10000000
Micah Parsons00000100
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Brandon McManus0/12/2
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Daniel Whelan2109
Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers summary

The game began with the Packers managing to enter the Commanders territory, but losing the ball on downs. However, they responded by forcing a three-and-out on the next drive, then punishing it with a touchdown by Romeo Doubs.

Both teams then traded punts on the next three drives before Josh Jacobs ended the drought with a rushing touchdown. Matt Gay finally put the visitors on the scoreboard with a field goal afterward.

The Commanders forced a punt on the next drive, but Gay missed a 58-yarder to squander the opportunity. Brandon McManus then missed a 48-yarder to end the first half.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Veer Badani
