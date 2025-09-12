Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love 

The Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers met on Thursday in Amazon Prime Video's first game of the 2025 season.

Ad

Just over a week after acquiring star edge rusher Micah Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers proved themselves formidable contenders by routing the Detroit Lions, who were coming off losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators to struggling teams.

Meanwhile, the Commanders delivered a rout of their own, keeping the New York Giants out of the endzone. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt proved himself a stud in the making, carrying the ball 10 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, showing that Brian Robinson Jr.'s departure was nothing more than a blip.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Commanders 0 3 3 Packers 7 7 14

Ad

Washington Commanders player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Jayden Daniels 9/15 49 0 0 65.7

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Jayden Daniels 3 14 0 0 0 0 Austin Ekeler 4 11 0 2 7 0 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2 9 0 0 0 0 Terry McLaurin 0 0 0 2 18 0 Deebo Samuel 0 0 0 3 13 0 Noah Brown 0 0 0 1 9 0 Jaylin Lane 0 0 0 1 2 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Bobby Wagner 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quan Martin 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marshon Lattimore 4 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 Jeremy Reaves 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Will Harris 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mike Sainristil 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jonathan Jones 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacob Martin 2 1 0.5 0 0 1 0 0 Dorance Armstrong 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Frankie Luvu 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Javon Kinlaw 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Percy Butler 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jer'Zhan Newton 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trey Amos 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Von Miller 1 0 0.5 0 0 1 0 0 Eddie Goldman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Deatrich Wise Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Matt Gay 1/2 1/1

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Tress Way 3 139

Ad

Green Bay Packers player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Jordan Love 13/18 214 1 0 130.3

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Josh Jacobs 12 42 1 0 0 0 Jordan Love 1 14 0 0 0 0 Savion Williams 1 8 0 0 0 0 Matthew Golden 1 6 0 0 0 0 Tucker Kraft 0 0 0 3 89 0 Malik Heath 0 0 0 1 37 0 Romeo Doubs 0 0 0 3 28 1 Chris Brooks 0 0 0 3 27 0 Dontayvion Wicks 0 0 0 3 33 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Javon Bullard 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Evan Williams 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quay Walker 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Devonte Wyatt 2 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 Keisean Nixon 2 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 Edgerrin Cooper 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Isaiah McDuffie 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Xavier McKinney 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Kingsley Enagbare 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kitan Oladapo 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colby Wooden 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lukas Van Ness 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Malik Heath 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rashan Gary 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Karl Brooks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Savion Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Micah Parsons 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Brandon McManus 0/1 2/2

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Daniel Whelan 2 109

Ad

Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers summary

The game began with the Packers managing to enter the Commanders territory, but losing the ball on downs. However, they responded by forcing a three-and-out on the next drive, then punishing it with a touchdown by Romeo Doubs.

Both teams then traded punts on the next three drives before Josh Jacobs ended the drought with a rushing touchdown. Matt Gay finally put the visitors on the scoreboard with a field goal afterward.

The Commanders forced a punt on the next drive, but Gay missed a 58-yarder to squander the opportunity. Brandon McManus then missed a 48-yarder to end the first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.