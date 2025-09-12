Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love 

Just over a week after acquiring star edge rusher Micah Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers proved themselves formidable contenders by routing the Detroit Lions, who were coming off losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators to struggling teams.
Meanwhile, the Commanders delivered a rout of their own, keeping the New York Giants out of the endzone. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt proved himself a stud in the making, carrying the ball 10 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, showing that Brian Robinson Jr.'s departure was nothing more than a blip.
Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers summary
The game began with the Packers managing to enter the Commanders territory, but losing the ball on downs. However, they responded by forcing a three-and-out on the next drive, then punishing it with a touchdown by Romeo Doubs.
Both teams then traded punts on the next three drives before Josh Jacobs ended the drought with a rushing touchdown. Matt Gay finally put the visitors on the scoreboard with a field goal afterward.
The Commanders forced a punt on the next drive, but Gay missed a 58-yarder to squander the opportunity. Brandon McManus then missed a 48-yarder to end the first half.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Andre Castillo
Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.
Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.
If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.
Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.