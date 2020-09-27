Washington Football Team vs Cleveland Browns prediction, preview, team news, and more | NFL 2020-21

The Washington Football Team travels to FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 to face off Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are coming off a much-needed win against the Cincinnati Bengals after losing in horrible fashion to the Baltimore Ravens. Washington, on the other hand, is coming off a 30-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

With both teams having several big-name players, such as the receiving duo consisting of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, to the deadly defensive line which Washington has developed over the years and now includes rookie Chase Young, it will be an interesting game for fans and other viewers tuning in on their screens.

Washington Football Team vs Cleveland Browns Head to Head

The Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns have faced each other 46 times, with the first game being in 1950. The Browns lead this series with a 33-12-1 overall record. Both teams last faced each other in 2016, when Washington won at home 31-20.

Washington Football Team form guide in the league: W L

Cleveland Browns form guide in the league: L W

Washington Football Team vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Washington will be without linebacker Cole Holcomb and tackle Saahdiq Charles. Receiver Steven Sims Jr. and tackle Morgan Moses are questionable, but were both a full practice on Friday so they are most likely to play. The biggest news for the team is cornerback Kendall Fuller will finally play his first game and his service will be much needed in the secondary.

As for the Browns, a few names to watch for are defensive end Adrian Clayborn and cornerback Denzel Ward. The Browns have already annouced the cornerback Greedy Williams will be out for the game. If Ward is out for the game as well, this could open an opportunity for Dwayne Haskins to expose the secondary.

Browns final injury report of the week:



QUESTIONABLE: Denzel Ward (groin), Mack Wilson (knee), Adrian Clayborn (hip)



OUT: Olivier Vernon (abdomen), Jacob Phillips (knee), Greedy Williams (shoulder) — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) September 25, 2020

Washington Football Team vs Cleveland Browns Predicted Starters

Washington Football Team v Arizona Cardinals

Washington Football Team:

QB: Dwayne Haskins

RB: Antonio Gibson

WR: Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims Jr., Dontrelle Inman

TE: Logan Thomas

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns:

QB: Baker Mayfield

RB: Nick Chubb

WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry

TE: Austin Hooper

Washington Football Team vs Cleveland Browns Predictions

With both teams having a 1-1 record and having new head coaches, it will truly be an interesting game to watch. We know the Washington Football Team are still understanding the game plan with Haskins, but the defense will be something that Mayfield won't be able to easily evade.

If Haskins does not play conservative and takes advantage of the Browns' secondary that allowed rookie Joe Burrow to throw for 316 yards and 3 touchdowns, he should have no problem.

Mayfield still has plenty to prove this season and performing badly against a team like Washington would not be good for him. Either way, there are loopholes that he could use, but he will have to be careful nonetheless.

Prediction: Washington Football to win thanks to a defensive effort