Washington Football Team vs New England Patriots prediction, preview, team news and more 

The 2021 NFL preseason continues tonight when the Washington Football Team travels to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots. It’s one of two NFC vs AFC games that kickoff at 7.30 pm ET.

This will be the first preseason game for both teams since 2019 and a chance for NFL fans to get a look at their franchises' rookie players.

It's unlikely that the star players will see much, if any, game time on the gridiron tonight, but the rookies could gain significant experience in their first NFL outing.

Let's take a look at how the teams will line up and what we can expect from tonight's preseason clash.

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots: Team news

The New England Patriots will face Washington in the NFL preseason for the 23rd time, tying the Philadelphia Eagles for the second-most-frequent preseason opponent. The Patriots hold a 14-8 advantage in the previous 22 games.

All Pats fans will be keeping a close eye on their rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who was picked 15th overall in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

The former Alabama gunslinger should see significant action in his first NFL game. NFL sources have reported that Cam Newton will get some game time, but it's likely to be one or two series max.

After starring in training camp, Pats wide receiver N’Keal Harry will be one player to keep an eye on. The wideout demanded a trade earlier this offseason but looks like he could push for a starting role with the team now.

Hey Patriots Nation...it's game day! pic.twitter.com/sDkNyO4lvx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 12, 2021

The Washington Football Team enters this preseason with hopes of continuing their unlikely run towards another playoff appearance. They signed veteran NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason and it would not be surprising to see some “Fitzmagic” at tonight's game.

Washington fans will want to see how backup QB Taylor Heinicke looks after his gutsy performance in the NFC Wild Card game last postseason.

Ron Rivera has said that his starters will see some game time tonight, so we could see the powerful Washington defense cause some problems for Mac Jones. Chase Young will be hungry to get his hands on the Pats' future franchise QB.

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots: Prediction

This game feels like a close win for the New England Patriots, considering their quarterbacks have something to play for.

Even if Cam Newton only sees a couple of offensive series, he’s going to want to show everyone he is still the man in Foxborough.

Mac Jones will need to survive some debut nerves and avoid getting hit by the scary Washington defensive line, but I expect to see him make some big plays.

Prediction: Washington's new weapons on offense may get the opportunity to show off, but with the starters seeing limited game time, the Patriots will close this one out 28-24.

