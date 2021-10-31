Washington vs. Broncos prediction, odds and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

On Sunday, Mile High will play host to the Week 8 clash between the Denver Broncos and the Washington Football Team.
Both teams are just as good, or rather bad, as the other. The Broncos started the season 3-0 before losing four straight games. The Washington Football Team were decently placed at 2-2 after Week 4, but they have since lost three games and dropped to 2-5.
Both teams are slipping in their quest for a playoff berth and it's imperative that they end their losing streak in Week 8.
Washington vs. Broncos match details
When: Sunday, October 31, 4:25 pm
Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Washington vs. Broncos betting odds
Spreads
Washington: +3.5 (-115)
Broncos: -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Washington: +150
Broncos: -175
Totals
Washington: O45.0 (-105)
Broncos: U45.0 (-115)
Washington vs. Broncos picks
The Denver Broncos have averaged just 16 points in their last four games, while Washington is only marginally better at 19.75. Neither team's offense has managed to find the end zone as much as they would like in their past four games. Take the under for this game.
Washington vs. Broncos key injuries
Washington
- CB William Jackson III (Knee): Questionable
- G Brandon Scherff (Knee): Questionable
- WR Cam Sims (Hamstring): Questionable
- WR Dyami Brown (knee): Out
- OL Sam Cosmi (Ankle): Out
- WR Curtis Samuel (Groin): Out
Broncos
- LB Von Miller (Ankle): Questionable
- S Jamar Johnson (Quad): Questionable
- DL Mark Purcell (Thumb): Out
Washington vs. Broncos head-to-head
The Washington Football and Denver Broncos have met 14 times and their head-to-head series is split evenly at 7-7.
The last meeting between the two sides ended 27-11 in Washington's favor.
Washington vs. Broncos Prediction
It's more challenging to call a game between average sides than picking a winner between two elite teams. The game could boil down to which team has the better kicker and in that case, it's the Broncos who have the edge.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Prediction: Denver wins a low-scoring game.