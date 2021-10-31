Washington vs. Broncos prediction, odds and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

On Sunday, Mile High will play host to the Week 8 clash between the Denver Broncos and the Washington Football Team.

Both teams are just as good, or rather bad, as the other. The Broncos started the season 3-0 before losing four straight games. The Washington Football Team were decently placed at 2-2 after Week 4, but they have since lost three games and dropped to 2-5.

Both teams are slipping in their quest for a playoff berth and it's imperative that they end their losing streak in Week 8.

Washington vs. Broncos match details

When: Sunday, October 31, 4:25 pm

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Washington vs. Broncos betting odds

Spreads

Washington: +3.5 (-115)

Broncos: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Washington: +150

Broncos: -175

Totals

Washington: O45.0 (-105)

Broncos: U45.0 (-115)

Washington vs. Broncos picks

The Denver Broncos have averaged just 16 points in their last four games, while Washington is only marginally better at 19.75. Neither team's offense has managed to find the end zone as much as they would like in their past four games. Take the under for this game.

Washington vs. Broncos key injuries

Washington

CB William Jackson III (Knee): Questionable

G Brandon Scherff (Knee): Questionable

WR Cam Sims (Hamstring): Questionable

WR Dyami Brown (knee): Out

OL Sam Cosmi (Ankle): Out

WR Curtis Samuel (Groin): Out

Broncos

LB Von Miller (Ankle): Questionable

S Jamar Johnson (Quad): Questionable

DL Mark Purcell (Thumb): Out

Washington vs. Broncos head-to-head

The Washington Football and Denver Broncos have met 14 times and their head-to-head series is split evenly at 7-7.

The last meeting between the two sides ended 27-11 in Washington's favor.

Washington vs. Broncos Prediction

It's more challenging to call a game between average sides than picking a winner between two elite teams. The game could boil down to which team has the better kicker and in that case, it's the Broncos who have the edge.

Prediction: Denver wins a low-scoring game.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar