Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Jan 02, 2022 06:00 PM IST
Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles:

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Washington Football Team injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
William Jackson IIICBCalfOut
Montez SweatDENon Injury-RelatedQuestionable
Curtis SamuelWRHamstringQuestionable
James Smith-WilliamsDEIllnessQuestionable

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Miles SandersRBHandOut
Jordan HowardRBStingerQuestionable

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles starting lineup

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Jaret Patterson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Adam Humphries | TE - John Bates | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Jamil Douglas, Keith Ismael, Brandon Scherff, Cornelius Lucas

DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, David Mayo | CB - Kendall Fuller, Danny Johnson | S - Jeremy Reaves, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Ryan Winslow

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Jordan Howard | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Genard Avery | CB - Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
