Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles:

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Washington Football Team injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status William Jackson III CB Calf Out Montez Sweat DE Non Injury-Related Questionable Curtis Samuel WR Hamstring Questionable James Smith-Williams DE Illness Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Miles Sanders RB Hand Out Jordan Howard RB Stinger Questionable

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles starting lineup

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Jaret Patterson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Adam Humphries | TE - John Bates | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Jamil Douglas, Keith Ismael, Brandon Scherff, Cornelius Lucas

DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, David Mayo | CB - Kendall Fuller, Danny Johnson | S - Jeremy Reaves, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Ryan Winslow

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Jordan Howard | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Genard Avery | CB - Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar