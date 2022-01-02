Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles:
Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report
Washington Football Team injury report
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles starting lineup
Washington Football Team
QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Jaret Patterson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Adam Humphries | TE - John Bates | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Jamil Douglas, Keith Ismael, Brandon Scherff, Cornelius Lucas
DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, David Mayo | CB - Kendall Fuller, Danny Johnson | S - Jeremy Reaves, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Ryan Winslow
Philadelphia Eagles
QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Jordan Howard | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson
Also ReadArticle Continues below
DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Genard Avery | CB - Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs