Washington vs. Falcons: Starting lineup and Injury report - October 3 | NFL Season 2021-22

Sunday brings an important NFC matchup as the Washington Football Team visit the Atlanta Falcons in a battle of two teams that each have a record of 1-2.

Washington comes into Week 4 reeling as their vaunted front-four has not pressured the quarterback as previously advertised. With first-rounders such as Chase Young and Montez Sweat, the Redskins are looking to give Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan all he can handle.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons earned their first win of the season last week against the New York Giants. They hope this is the start of a winning streak. Kyle Pitts has 11 receptions for 139 yards, but he has yet to reach the end zone.

Take a look at the injury report and the starting lineup for this week's matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington vs. Falcons injury report

Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has no players designated as inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons. However, they have several players that were limited in practice this week and three players who did not participate in practice (DNP) on Thursday.

The three players were defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (concussion), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (knee) and running back Antonio Gibson (shin).

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons currently have no players designated to miss Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. On Thursday, most of their players were full participants in practice. But, two players did not participate at all.

The two players are wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle) and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (ankle). The Falcons hope to have these players ready for the game as the Washington Football Team looks for redemption after a hideous 1-2 start.

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons starting lineups

Atlanta Falcons v Washington Redskins

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | HB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Adam Humphries | TE - Logan Thomas | OL - Charles Leno, Jr., Ereck Flowers, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff, Samuel Cosmi

DL - Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen | LB - Jon Bostic, Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb | CB - William Jackson, Kendall Fuller | S - Landon Collins, Kamren Curl | K - Dustin Hopkins | P - Tress Way

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | HB - Mike Davis | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russel Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Colby Gossett, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

DL - Jonathan Bullard, Tyeler Davison, Grady Jarrett | LB - Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Steven Means | CB - Fabian Moreau, A.J. Terrell | S - Duron Harmon, Erik Harris | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Cameron Nizialek

