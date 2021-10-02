Washington vs Falcons Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Two 1-2 teams clash in Week 4 as the Washington Football Team head south for a match against the Atlanta Falcons. The Football Team got outplayed in every facet of the game as the Buffalo Bills routed them in Week 3. After the Falcons ground out a gritty victory in New Jersey last Sunday, Arthur Smith got his first win as head coach.

The Falcons offense has clicked into life, and it will test the Washington Football Team. Ron Rivera's team came into the 2021 NFL season as heavy favorites to win the NFC East. A 1-2 start coupled with defensive struggles is now causing concern for those that support the Football Team. The Falcons will fancy their chances of getting back to 2-2, while the Football Team can't think about 1-3.

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons Match Details

Fixture - Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons | Week 4 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - Sunday, 3 October 2021, 1:00 PM EST

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

Spread:

WFT: -1.5, -110

Falcons: +1.5, -110

Moneyline:

WFT: -125

Falcons: +105

Totals:

WFT: O 47.5 (-110)

Falcons: U 47.5 (-110)

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons Picks

The Falcons are the slight favorites. However, it is only a slight advantage as the Football Team matches up well against the Falcons. Matt Ryan can crumble under significant pressure, and Ron Rivera will send rushers after Ryan. Arthur Smith's offense is a well-designed unit, and they should trouble the Football Team. It promises to be a tight game, and the bookmakers see it that way as well.

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons Key Injuries

The big loss for the Falcons is Russell Gage's absence. The electrifying wide receiver is out of the game due to an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson is out with the same injury. The positive news is second-year cornerback AJ Terrell is fit for the game after a concussion.

Scott Bair @ScottBairNFL Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson have been ruled out of Sunday’s game versus Washington. Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson have been ruled out of Sunday’s game versus Washington.

For the Football team, young defensive back Benjamin St. Juste is not going to play due to a concussion. Running back Antonio Gibson is nursing a shin injury, although he took a limited role in Friday's practice.

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons Head-to-Head

Washington lead the series with 15 wins over the Falcons. They last met in 2018 as the Falcons crushed the Football Team in a 38-14 rout. The most famous game the two have played is a playoff game in 1992. Joe Gibbs' Washington side emerged victorious.

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons Prediction

The Falcons are slowly improving under Arthur Smith. The win last time will provide the team with a dose of confidence. The Washington Football Team's defense was lit up by the Bills, and the same could happen here. Their offense should do better against a poor Falcons secondary, but if this game becomes a shootout, the Falcons should prevail.

