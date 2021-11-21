Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers prediction, odds and picks - November 21, 2021 | NFL Week 11

The Washington Football Team will travel to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Both teams are coming into this game after victories over Super Bowl contenders in Week 10.

The Washington Football Team beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 in one of the upsets of the season. Washington held Tom Brady to just 220 yards passing and picked the veteran quarterback off twice in the game.

The Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-10, taking full advantage in the absence of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. It was a homecoming party for Cam Newton, who rushed for a touchdown and threw for another.

Both teams have marginal playoff hopes and need a win on Sunday to keep them alive.

Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers match details

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers betting odds

Spreads

Washington Football Team: +3.5 (-120)

Carolina Panthers: -3.5 (EVEN)

Moneyline

Washington Football Team: +145

Carolina Panthers: -170

Totals

Washington Football Team: O43.0 (-110)

Carolina Panthers: U43.0 (-110)

Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers betting picks

The Panthers' offense scored 34 points against the Arizona Cardinals, while Washington put up 29 on the scoreboard against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams have shown they can move the ball and with both lacking anything close to a good defense, the over is in play for this game.

Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers key injuries

Washington Football Team injuries

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) won't take the field on Sunday. Washington has listed four other players as questionable to play against the Panthers: tackle Saddiq Charles (illness), cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee), defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin).

Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers head-to-head

The two teams have played 16 times against each other in the NFL. Washington leads the head-to-head series 9-7.

But six of the Panthers' seven wins over Washington have come in the last eight meetings between the two sides.

Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers prediction

The Panthers will rely heavily on Cam Newton's ability to run with the ball to get the offense going. But Washington has one of the meanest run defenses in the NFL. It's a bad matchup for the Panthers, which is why Washington has the edge in this game.

Prediction: Washington wins by less than 7 points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar