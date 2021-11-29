Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 Monday Night Football 

The Seattle Seahawks will make the long trip to Maryland to take on the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football.

Washington is 4-6 but has won their last two games and is looking to make it three in a row to keep their playoff dream alive. Retaining the division title is too tall a mountain for Washington to climb, but they can sneak their way into the playoffs with a wildcard berth provided they continue winning.

At this point, it's unclear what the Seahawks' goals are for the rest of the season. They are 3-7 and have almost no chance of making it to the playoffs. They'll need to win all their remaining games to stand a chance, but having seen their performance over the last two weeks, it's unlikely that they will win seven straight games. Still, they will take one game at a time and, for the time being, focus solely on getting a win on Monday.

Ahead of the game, take a look at the injury report and probable starting lineups for both teams:

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks injury report for Monday Night Football

Washington Football Team

Player Position Injury Game Status Sam Cosmi OL Hip Out Tyler Larsen C Knee Out Ricky Seals-Jones TE Hip Doubtful Adam Humphries WR Hip Questionable Curtis Samuel WR Groin Questionable

Washington has listed two starters as out of the game against the Seahawks: offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (hip) and center Tyler Larsen (knee). Tight Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) is doubtful and likely won't play. Wide receivers Adam Humphries (hip) and Curtis Samuel (groin) are questionable to play.

Seattle Seahawks

Player Position Injury Game Status Jamarco Jones T Back Out Tre Brown CB Knee Out Damien Lewis G Elbow Out Rashad Penny RB Hamstring Out Travis Homer RB Abdomen Out

The Seahawks have only one major injury concern: Guard Damien Lewis (elbow) is out for the game against Washington. Running back duo Rashad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (abdomen) also won't feature on Monday night. Tackle Jamarco Jones (back) and cornerback Tre Brown (knee) also won't play against Washington.

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks starting lineup for Monday Night Football

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries | TE - John Bates | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Keith Ismael, Brandon Scherff, Saahdiq Charles

DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Casey Toohill | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III | S - Landon Collins, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Tress Way

Seattle Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Alex Collins | WR - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Phil Haynes, Ethan Pocic, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Kerry Hyder Jr. | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - DJ Reed, Sidney Jones IV, Tre Brown | SS - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar