Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - Week 12 Monday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Football Team in a crucial Monday Night Football game for both teams.

After a disastrous first half of the season, Washington is finally playing close to its potential and has won two games on the trot. They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 and followed it up with a gritty win over the Carolina Panthers last week. At 4-6, Washington only has an outside chance of making it to the playoffs, but they'll take it one game at a time and see where they stand towards the end of the regular season.

The Seahawks' 2021 season is trending towards being the worst of the Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson era. They are 3-7 and will have to run the table to finish with ten wins. Seattle has recorded double-digit wins seasons for three consecutive years and that record is in serious jeopardy. The Seahawks are trending towards their first losing season since 2011. It's going to take some serious work from Carroll and co. to avoid finishing under .500.

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks match details for Monday Night Football

Date: November 29th, 2021

Venue: FedExField, Greater Landover, MD

Time: 8:15 pm EST

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks betting odds

Spreads

Washington Football Team: +1.0 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks: -1.0 (-105)

Moneyline

Washington Football Team: -110

Seattle Seahawks: -110

Over/Under

Washington Football Team: O46.5 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks: U46.5 (-110)

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks betting picks

Both offenses have been hit and miss and have struggled to find consistency all year long. Taylor Heinicke has led the offense the best way he can while Russell Wilson is still finding his groove after returning from a gruesome finger injury. Bet the under.

Seattle's passing defense has been suspect all season long. They have given up the fourth-most passing yards (2,796) this season. Washington comes into this game on Monday with plenty of momentum on their side. Expect them to cover the spread.

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks betting trends

The total has gone under in seven of the Seahawks' last eight games and four of Washington's last five.

The Seahawks are 5-5 against the spread this year, while Washington is 3-7.

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks key injuries

Washington Football Team

Washington's O-line will be without Sam Cosmi (hip) and Tyler Larsen (knee). Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones did not practice in the lead up to the game due to a knee injury and is doubtful to suit up on Monday night. Wide receivers Adam Humphries and Curtis Samuel are listed as questionable but are expected to play.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks' running back depth chart will be severely depleted as both Rashad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) are out for this game. Seattle's O-line will be without Jamarco Jones (back) and Damien Lewis (elbow).

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks head-to-head

The two teams have met 21 times in the NFL. Washington holds a 12-9 lead in the all-time head-to-head series between the two teams.

The Seahawks have had the upper hand in head-to-head games over the past decade. Since 2013, Seattle is 1-3 against Washington.

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction

The Washington Football Team has been in better form of late and will likely win at home.

Prediction: Washington wins by less than seven points.

