Watch: 8-year-old goes viral after dropping the f-bomb on Pat McAfee Show

Pat McAfee made a name for himself as one of the best punters in the NFL throughout his career with the Indianapolis Colts. Not only was he capable of dropping a punt within five yards of the goal line, but he was also known for delivering brutal hits to return specialists as they sprinted down the field.

Since retiring from football at a fairly young age, McAfee has tried his hand at standup comedy, and he has become a regular around Pro Wrestling. Now, with "The Pat McAfee Show," he’s one of the highest-paid sports analysts in the game. As the opening of the show says, there will be no rules, and a young caller took that sentiment to heart.

Although there was some confusion and McAfee was calling him Dan to start off, young Owen called into the show and informed the gang he was eight and a half years old and that he thought the show was inspiring. The guys seemed uncomfortable with such a young caller at first, but soon found out that he wasn't the average kid.

“I want to talk about how inspiring this show is and how you're inspiring this entire world with how you’re talking about sports. And how you’re talking about your life experience. Oh, and also, f**k Boston Conner!”

Hilarity ensued, and the guys on the show loved the vulgarity and praised Owen as one of the best callers ever. The F-bomb came out of nowhere, and the guys shouted out how impressed they were, although they were most likely caught off guard more than anything.

The young caller said what was on the mind of every Indianapolis Colts fan

Boston Conner is among the show's personalities and is known for his loyalty to Boston teams, especially the New England Patriots. As a former Colts player, McAfee and many of his fans hold a hatred for the Patriots that still boils the blood to this day and echo the words of the youthful sports fan.

The rivalry between the Tom Brady-led Patriots and the Peyton Manning-led Colts was often one-sided, but that made the New England hate just that much stronger. Even on the show, with McAfee’s loyalty to the city of Indianapolis and the Colts, he often trades verbal jabs with Conner, and though the rivalry has quieted over the years, Colts fans still have a chip on their shoulders, and young Owen said what they’re all thinking.

