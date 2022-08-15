WATCH: Aaron Rodgers reveals bold new look at Green Bay Packers preseason game

Aaron Rodgers was in the building for the Green Bay Packers' first preseason outing against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the reigning league MVP has been front and center in the headlines over the last few weeks, Rodgers pulled yet another rabbit out of his hat. Fresh off debuting the Con Air look a couple of weeks ago, Rodgers was next spotted rocking a mustache.

This week, however, the quarterback shook things up. He walked into Santa Clara donning a handlebar mustache in what can only be described as a curious choice of facial hair.

And while the mustache was certainly a talking point, Aaron Rodgers has reportedly decided to call time on the look. Yep. The mustache is gone, folks. We will no longer be able to photoshop him into scenes from Con Air. The end of an era, you might say.

Takeaways from the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game and Aaron Rodgers' thoughts on Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

In other news, the Packers opened their preseason campaign with a 28-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in California.

All eyes were, of course, on Jordan Love, who played exactly one half of football but didn't quite cover himself in glory. Love finished 13-of-24 for 176 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Coach Matt LaFleur, however, refused to pin the blame on the third-year quarterback:

"I thought there was a lot of good out there. All three interceptions were pretty unfortunate. I think two of those you totally take off him. I know he's going to want a couple of the throws back and certainly some reads. It's never perfect for a quarterback."

It wasn't all bad news for the Packers, though. Rookie Romeo Doubs was a bright spot for Green Bay as they look to replace the abilities of Davante Adams. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. While Doubs clearly impressed his teammates in training camp, the wide receiver finished with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown from seven targets. It was an encouraging showing for the rookie against the 49ers.

For what it's worth, Doubs already has Aaron Rodgers' vote:

“Every single day, there's been at least one "wow" play from him. That’s kind of rare for a young guy like that. Now, we’ve had some guys over the years do that, but they’re all in the top 10 in Packers receiving history.”

It will be great to see them in action when the regular season kicks off in under a month's time.

