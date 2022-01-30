WATCH: Angry Adam Schefter forced to address Tom Brady retirement report during NCAA Basketball game

News of Tom Brady's impending retirement came as quick as a hiccup on Saturday afternoon. Several sources reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was hanging up his cleats after 22 years in the NFL.

One of those sources was well-renowned NFL insider Adam Schefter, who tweeted that the Bucs' No. 12 is retiring.

"Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell [Jeff Darlington] and me," Schefter wrote on Twitter.

But not long after that, there were reports indicating that the former New England Patriots signal-caller had not yet decided to retire.

Trey Wallace @TreyWallace_ Adam Schefter didn't look happy that they put him on the Kentucky-Kansas halftime report.



Then being asked if he stands by his reporting on Tom Brady

In the video above, Schefter is asked by College Gameday host Rece Davis whether or not he still stands by his story that the Bucs quarterback is indeed retiring from the NFL.

Schefter responded with the following three words:

"That's correct Rece."

Not long after the initial reports by Schefter and others, there were conflicting stories about whether or not the quarterback did in fact decide to retire.

NFL insider Jeff Howe refuted earlier statements about the All-Pro quarterback retiring. In a tweet issued later the same day by Howe, he stated the following:

"Tom Brady called the Bucs late this afternoon to inform them he's not even close to making a decision about retirement."

Jeff Howe @jeffphowe Tom Brady called the Bucs late this afternoon to inform them he's not even close to making a decision about retirement, according to a source.

How would the Buccaneers fare if Tom Brady decides to officially retire?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's possible retirement could loom largest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's one thing to replace a key member of a team lost to a roster move or an injury, but it's something entirely different to have arguably the greatest player in the sport to not be a part of your organization.

Losing Tom would likely impact the team more than just on-the-field production. His arrival in Tampa was a cultural change to a franchise that was sorely in need of one.

Despite former Buccaneers quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston being a more than servicable player during his five years with the team (2015-2019), TB12 was able to provide a spark in the locker room and a belief that the Bucs could go forth and win a Super Bowl.

He was also able to lure the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown in the hopes of leading the franchise to just their second Super Bowl trophy, which he did in a 31-9 Super Bowl LV win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Until the official news of a retirement comes from the G.O.A.T. himself, we should enjoy his presence in the league while we still have the chance to do so.

