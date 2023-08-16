WATCH: Brawl erupts at Jets-Buccaneers joint practice days ahead of preseason clash

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets are set to face off this weekend for each of their second preseason matchups. The two teams are on different ends of the competitive spectrum when it comes to expectations for 2023, but they aren't on separate ends when it comes to fighting spirit.

Another training camp brawl highlighted their latest joint practice. Most joint practices, as well as practices within one team.

It's unclear who is involved from a player standpoint, but the fight broke out near where most of the Buccaneers were. The Jets players involved began fighting before being pretty much surrounded by Bucs players. Eventually, other New York players rushed in from their sidelines to help.

Still, it turned into a full-team brawl in moments. It didn't last very long, but it was quite heated as the two teams were eventually separated and walked away from one another. It wasn't a practice cancelling fight, but it was yet another example of two NFL teams going at it.

Fights have broken out between Cleveland Browns players, Travis Kelce and a Kansas City Chiefs teammate and more.

Joint practices, such as those between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, or the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, have sadly become commonplace.

Fights at joint practices aren't new, but they do seem to be happening far more frequently in 2023. There seems to be an air of tension between a lot of teams that ordinarily have nothing to do with each other.

With a couple more weeks in the preseason, it's very possible that more teams will engage in fights before the regular season begins.