WATCH: Hilarious video of Browns QB getting engulfed by American flag leaves fans in splits

The Cleveland Browns are a franchise known for finding new ways to stumble. However, a video has resurfaced of one of the old Browns quarterbacks finding a way to take the term literally.

NFL games start with a rendition of the national anthem and a display of the American flag. Before games begin, a massive flag is unrolled by a sea of military members. The flag is carried by dozens of servicemen and servicewomen and held over the top of the gridiron for a clear view by the entire stadium.

However, with so many bodies attempting to get the task done, once the unrolling begins, it doesn't stop. In the video, quarterback Brandon Weeden learned this the hard way. The video shows him walking up to the rolled-up flag just before the service members begin the unrolling process.

It appears he planned to duck below it to get to safety. Instead, he was too late. The flag unrolling process had begun and the quarterback was quickly swallowed up underneath the cloth. The 26-second clip shows the quarterback emerging after a few seconds to a half-laughing staff member, who gives him a pat on the back. Of course, fans are still laughing about the mistake today.

This Browns fan admits to almost forgetting about it.

This Browns fan admits to almost forgetting about it.

This NFL fan blames this as the moment things started falling apart for him.

🦔🙃Hegedüs☯️🥳 @Hegedusinthe216

He was never the same once he got symbolically thrown under the weight of our entire country…

This NFL writer believed this was only possible in one city.

This NFL fan proclaims she will never forget this.

This NFL fan proclaims she will never forget this.

Brandon Weeden's time with the Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns

Like many quarterbacks of the time, the Brandon Weeden era was short. The quarterback was originally drafted by the team in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Reference. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy was already 29 years old, making the pick an unconventional one.

He played 15 games for the team that season, going 5-10 and throwing for 14 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. In his second season at age 30, Weeden played five more games with the team. He went 0-5, throwing for nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 2014, he found himself with the Dallas Cowboys.

Weeden stayed with the team in a backup role until partway through 2015, when he went to the Houston Texans. After wrapping up the 2015 season with them, he couldn't find a place to call home after three years. He then resurfaced in 2018 with the same team at age 35 in what would be his final season.

