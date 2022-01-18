WATCH: Brutal fight breaks out between Buccaneers and Eagles fans during heated playoff battle

You didn't think we would get through the 2021 NFL Wild Card playoff round without a brawl between fans, did you?

There is still one game left on Monday night before the Divisional Round next week, but one playoff brawl has already gone viral on Twitter. The scuffle occurred late in Sunday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

From what can be taken from the Twitter video, the brawl occurred around the end of the third quarter. The scoreboard showed the Buccaneers leading 31-0 against the Eagles.

It appears that a Bucs fan pushed an Eagles fan down the stairs in the upper stands. The Eagles supporter turned and dragged the Bucs fan down the steps before turning and fleeing. A fellow Eagles fan (who we can presume was accompanying the one who fled) stayed back to hold off the Bucs fan. He soon found himself at a 3-1 disadvantage that proceeded down the steps, taking out innocent young fans in the process.

Some of these brawls get out of hand quickly, and security is usually several minutes away from breaking it up. That wasn't the case in this scenario, although it was only a 40-second video. The worst part of the video was how long it took for someone to step in and aid the Eagles supporter who was being completely assaulted by three men.

Towards the end of the video, a few bystanders can be seen finally stepping in to pull the men apart. The video ended before everything cleared up, though.

Buccaneers-Eagles playoff brawl wasn't the only fight of the season

This wasn't the only fight from the Wild Card playoff round. The other involved Cowboys fans fighting among themselves, which just added salt to the wound after Dallas' loss to San Francisco.

2021 seemed to have a new brutal brawl between fans on a weekly basis. There were some interesting ones, including ones during Packers-Ravens (a single punch led to a mass brawl, leaving one fan covered in blood), Rams-Chargers (a thrown beverage triggered one man to take on four guys on his own), and Rams-Titans (one Titans fan was knocked silly and thrown down several rows of steps, and a Rams supporter was knocked unconscious on the steps).

