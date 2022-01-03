Watch: Cardinals' Jonathan Ward's incredible one-handed helmet catch against Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals' Jonathan Ward provided a highlight play that will live on in NFL fans' memories long beyond the 2021 season.

One-handed catches are rightly lauded for the degree of difficulty that they present. It is even more spectacular when a receiver uses paraphernalia like a helmet to stop the ball from dropping to the ground. If that helmet does not even belong to you, it is remarkable, which is why Jonathan Ward can take a bow.

Darren Urban @Cardschatter Here is Jonathan Ward’s catch, trying to make up for the one-handed catches the Cards aren’t getting with Conner out. Here is Jonathan Ward’s catch, trying to make up for the one-handed catches the Cards aren’t getting with Conner out. https://t.co/e9mEVQFYew

Jonathan Ward gives the Cardinals wings

The Arizona Cardinals came into the game with a 10-5 record and were up against the Dallas Cowboys, who had an 11-4 record of their own. With this being the penultimate game of the regular season for both teams, they knew that winning the game was imperative in their quest to be the #1 seed in the NFC.

As such, both teams would have expected memorable plays that rose to the occasion from their star performers. Instead, what the Arizona Cardinals got was perhaps the catch of the season from Jonathan Ward. And it came off a fake punt!

Jonathan Ward of Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

The degree of difficulty in making this catch was incredible. As the ball came over his back shoulder, he turned back to receive the ball, all the while maintaining his forward momentum.

Jonathan Ward then leaped over his marker and caught the ball one-handed in his right hand. Since he couldn't get his other hand on the ball to secure the catch, he used the defender's helmet to keep the ball from touching the ground.

Not only did he have the presence of mind to do that, but Jonathan Ward also ensured that as he was tackled in the same movement, he kept his arm extended to ensure the ball remained in contact with the defender and therefore did not touch the ground.

Bob McManaman @azbobbymac I still can't get over that catch by the Cardinals' Jonathan Ward on the fourth down fake punt. The throw by a DB, Chris Banjo and that CATCH. One-handed grab off the cornerback's shoulder pad and helmet. And he had to come back for the catch while in the air. Unreal. I still can't get over that catch by the Cardinals' Jonathan Ward on the fourth down fake punt. The throw by a DB, Chris Banjo and that CATCH. One-handed grab off the cornerback's shoulder pad and helmet. And he had to come back for the catch while in the air. Unreal.

It is one of the best catches you will see and one that wide receivers will be proud of. A running back who primarily features on special teams, making a play that spectacular makes this moment even more special.

