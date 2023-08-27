WATCH: Colts fan’s hilarious reaction to seeing Anthony Richardson shopping at local store - “Holy sh*t it’s Peyton Manning”

Anthony Richardson is the future of the Colts franchise after being taken fourth overall in this year's NFL Draft. The former Florida Gators has impressed fans this preseason and is easily recognizable as he's 6-foot-4 and 232 pounds.

One Colts fan spotted the quarterback at a store in Indianapolis and made a video of him doing some shopping. He compared the player to a Pro Football Hall of Famer and said that it was none other than Peyton Manning:

"Just spotted an Indianapolis Colts quarterback...Holy sh*t, its Peyton Manning!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Richardson being compared to a great like Manning is a pretty high honor. Manning spent the first 13 seasons of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and holds almost all the records in Colts history a quarterback can hold.

The five-time league MVP is the all-time leader in passing yards (54,828), touchdowns (399), and in starts by a quarterback (208). He led them to the playoffs in 11 of his 13 seasons, winning the franchise's last Super Bowl in the 2006 season.

The Colts legend missed the entire 2011 season and parted way with the team after that season.

Will Anthony Richardson start his rookie season like Manning did?

Head coach Shane Steichen announced that Anthony Richardson will be the starting quarterback entering the 2023 regular season. He beat out veteran Gardner Minshew II for the job.

The rookie spoke to the media soon after Steichen's announcement, explaining what it means to him:

“I’ve been grinding and putting in work just to get the title, but it’s not really all about the title. I’m just trying to make sure I’m ready for the team. Despite being labeled as QB1, I’ve still got other guys in the room helping me get to that standard."

He continued:

"I’m forever thankful for them. I appreciate them and I’m glad I did get the nod and that I do have the trust of everybody in the building too to think I am QB1.”

Back in the 1998 season, Manning started as a rookie as he threw for 3,739 yards, 26 touchdowns, and a league-leading 28 interceptions. He finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting that season.

Anthony Richardson is looking to win the award as prepares to start under center for the Colts on Sept. 10th versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 623 votes