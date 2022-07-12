WATCH: Derek Carr wows NFL fans after sinking a deep 3-pointer at celebrity golf tournament

Derek Carr was drafted into the NFL in 2014 by the Oakland Raiders, a second-round selection out of Fresno State. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, the quarterback has led the team to only two postseasons, one of which he missed due to injury, and last year's narrow playoff berth that saw the now-Las Vegas Raiders lose in the Wild Card round.

In the offseason, Carr took his talents to the golf course in a celebrity match with several built-in challenges along the way. Among them was a basketball goal set up for a three-point shot. Showing off his well-rounded multi-sport skills, Carr easily drained the shot and continued with his golf game.

The Lake Tahoe event wrapped with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo taking the win in a sudden-death playoff with former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder and NHL star Joe Pavelski. Carr finished 21st overall, a solid outing among many talented golfers.

As the 2022 NFL season approaches, Carr and the Raiders scored a massive advantage on the offensive side of the ball by trading for elite wide receiver Davante Adams. The pass-catcher reteams with his good friend and Fresno State quarterback to rekindle the chemistry they once had.

Derek Carr and the Raiders face an AFC loaded with talent, especially among division rivals

The Raiders aren't the only AFC team that has beefed up their roster over the course of the offseason. The AFC West alone has seen several superstar players join their ranks.

Aside from Davante Adams in Las Vegas, Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson will now line up under center for the Denver Broncos. Khalil Mack will strengthen the defense of the dangerous Los Angeles Chargers.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost big names like Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu. But as long as Patrick Mahomes is still the play-caller, the Chiefs will remain a threat within the division.

With Adams now on the roster, not to mention a new Super Bowl-winning coach to lead them, Carr and the Raiders have their best chance in years of making some noise and going deep in the playoffs. Unfortunately, it will be against AFC teams that have assembled a lot of talent and have their own plans for the postseason.

