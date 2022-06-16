WATCH: Deshaun Watson throws interception at training camp as 26th lawsuit looms against Browns QB

Deshaun Watson came into the league in 2017 as a first-round pick for the Houston Texans. After a successful college career at Clemson, the quarterback put up some impressive stats throughout the early seasons of his NFL career, but ended his stint with the Texans with a 28-25 record.

At the end of the 2020 season, Watson demanded to be traded stating he was dissatisfied with the direction the team was going. Just weeks after this, the first allegations of sexual misconduct started to surface. The team refused to trade him, resulting in Watson sitting out for the 2021 season, but no amount of lawsuits would stop the Cleveland Browns from making him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL in 2022.

A recent video shared to Twitter by Cleveland sports reporter Daryl Ruiter shows Watson working out with his new team and it seems like a year away has made him a little rusty, as Grant Delpit picks off a pass intended for Amari Cooper.

Watson is going against a Browns defense that snagged thirteen interceptions last year. The playcaller may have needed to shake off a little dust, but there’s no doubt he’ll be ready by the start of the season. Even though he likely won’t play.

The Watson deal and possible suspension is par for the course for the Cleveland Browns

In what may be the most Cleveland Browns move ever, the team signed Watson to a $230 million deal while in the process offending their number one draft pick and franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield to the point where he requested a trade. Now, as the claims against Watson continue to come in, a suspension from the league seems imminent.

Watson has played for a poor team most of his career. Now, if and when he finally takes the field, the former Texans quarterback is on a team with a much better defense, running game, and wide receiver room that features Amari Cooper. There's hope a chemistry could develop between Watson and Cooper that could match what he had with Deandre Hopkins.

Will that be enough to make the Browns a playoff team in the off-chance Watson does play this year? Probably not. In a division that features last year's AFC champs in the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamar Jackson led Baltimore Ravens, and the always formidable Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns could end up in the basement regardless of who their starting quarterback is.

