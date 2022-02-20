WATCH: Fan gets rewarded handsomely for giving stranded Rams players a ride to LAX after Super Bowl parade

By winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams have earned a lot of admiration from the people of Los Angeles. The Rams hadn't won a Super Bowl in over 20 years, making their victory that much sweeter for the city.

After the team's Super Bowl parade concluded Wednesday, four Rams players were helped out by a fan. Joe Noteboom, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, and Jake Gervase found themselves stranded after the parade and needed a ride to LAX.

One loyal Rams fan was helpful enough to offer the four players a ride. In a benevolent move by the players, they tipped the fan over $800 for his service.

The fan made a healthy amount of money that day and made many good memories in the process.

WATCH: Fan drives four Rams players to LAX after Super Bowl parade

The Super Bowl parade was a memorable day for everyone involved. There were several highlights to draw from the event, as well as memorable quotes.

One of the most memorable moments came from head coach Sean McVay.

McVay has fueled retirement speculation since the Super Bowl's media weekend. He said he wasn't sure how long he'd coach for, citing a desire for balance in his personal and professional lives.

Stalwart defensive tackle Aaron Donald has also been heavily mentioned in retirement talks. McVay egged on Donald to return for another year in an attempt to defend their trophy.

Sean McVay and Aaron Donald have one thing on their mind at the "RUN IT BACK, RUN IT BACK." 🗣Sean McVay and Aaron Donald have one thing on their mind at the @RamsNFL parade. "RUN IT BACK, RUN IT BACK." 🗣Sean McVay and Aaron Donald have one thing on their mind at the @RamsNFL parade. https://t.co/prAVO9tDHZ

Another memorable moment was a drunk Matthew Stafford making a speech at the Super Bowl parade. Stafford was the biggest acquisition of the season for Los Angeles, and without him, there likely wouldn't have been a Super Bowl victory.

Stafford comedically repeated himself while addressing the fans. Social media was quick to pounce on the hilarious moment, as Stafford let out a side of him we hadn't seen throughout his 13-year NFL career.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Drunk Matthew Stafford might just be the best Matthew Stafford. He was hammmmered. Drunk Matthew Stafford might just be the best Matthew Stafford. He was hammmmered. https://t.co/FAqpUcDTM2

Los Angeles deserved every second of their Super Bowl celebration, and the city is beginning to embrace them more thanks to their success.

One of the most repeated storylines since the team relocated to Los Angeles was how the city favorites the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers. By winning the Super Bowl, that narrative is on the path to being changed.

For a fan to offer players a ride to the airport was a wholesome moment and a sign the city is beginning to embrace its football team.

