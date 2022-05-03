Watch: Former Bulldogs wideout George Pickens has a peculiar reaction to being drafted by the Steelers

George Pickens was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in round two of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6’3’’ wide receiver out of Georgia will take the field next season and work to make a great first impression on the terrible towel slinging fanbase. It’ll be no easy feat. Pittsburgh is home to one of the toughest and most loyal fanbases in the league.

Whatever he does on the field, it’s clear by his reaction to his selection to the Steelers that he has a great sense of humor. The video is making the rounds, and Pickens’ unique celebration is all the talk.

There's been no shortage of scrutiny for all the players coming into the draft. Every analyst seems to have their own draft board. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about Pickens in his draft analysis.

“Lanky perimeter wideout with exciting ball skills but in desperate need of additional play strength and a clean bill of health. Resilient to make it back so quickly after an ACL tear, but needs to show quick-cutting ability for route-running."

Zierlein went on to say,

"Pickens possesses borderline elite ball skills with in-air adjustments, strong hands and an enormous catch radius. However, he fails to put defenders on his hip and command the catch space to make his work less cluttered.”

Will George Pickens take his game to the next level in Pittsburgh?

Pickens joins a Steelers club that’s in the process of breaking in a new quarterback. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team signed former Chicago Bears starter and Bills back-up, Mitchell Trubisky, and former Washington starter Dwayne Haskins to go along with tenured Steeler Mason Rudolph. After Haskins' tragic death in April, the Steelers added to the quarterback room during the draft.

Aside from wide receiver Pickens, the Steelers also selected quarterbacks Kenny Pickett out of Pitt and, in the late rounds, South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. Many believe Pickett could be named a starter at some point this season, but learning behind Trubisky is more likely.

Regardless of his quarterback, George Pickens has the potential to be a breakout star in the coming years. With the size and speed of a number one, good coaching could help take his game to the next level. And hopefully, we’ll see more unique and unusual celebrations in the endzone.

