WATCH: George Pickens pulls an OBJ, breaks the internet with one-handed highlight reel catch

George Pickens set the NFL world on fire during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Thursday Night Football matchup with divisional rival Cleveland Browns. Late in the first quarter, the rookie wide receiver from the University of Georgia made the catch of the year, and has a case for one of the best catches in recent memory.

Pickens somehow caught a pass from Mitch Trubisky that essentially forced him to go completely horizontal and reach beside himself to grab the ball with one hand. It was an impressive catch that shocked all who were watching.

Are you serious, George Pickens? What a one-handed grab!

The catch is rightfully getting all the praise, but Trubisky's throw was well-placed, too. He was on the run from Browns defenders and made one of the more noteworthy throws of the night.

Odell Beckham Jr. owns one of the most impressive catches in NFL history with his impressive one-handed grab on Sunday Night Football back in 2014. The young Steelers wideout, who many believe has a bright future ahead of him, forced comparisons to Beckham's catch.

As for which one is more impressive, there is no wrong answer. These two catches will go down in history and in a few years, people may be comparing incredible catches to Pickens' grab on Thursday Night Football.

Did George Pickens and the Steelers win on Thursday night?

Despite Pickens' best efforts, the Steelers could not come back and defeat the Browns. The wide receiver finished with three catches for 39 yards.

The Steelers clung to a 14-13 halftime lead before the Browns took the lead on a Cade York field goal late in the third quarter. A one-yard Nick Chubb touchdown run would push the lead to 23-14 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

The Steelers did not go down without a fight, however. They drove back and kicked a field goal with just under two minutes. After their onside kick was unsuccessful, they stopped the Browns on third down and had one final chance.

Ultimately, their lateral play to end the game did not work. In fact, it worked the opposite way as it resulted in a fumble recovery touchdown for the Browns to seal the victory.

The Browns grab first place in the AFC North at 2-1. While the Steelers might have lost the game, Pickens arguably won the night and will probably be the only thing remembered from this game for a long time.

