Watch: Ja'Marr Chase evades multiple Chiefs players to score an incredible 72-yd TD

Ja'Marr Chase is hands down one of the best rookie wide receivers that has ever played in the NFL. He is solidifying his stellar debut campaign by constantly making plays for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are locked in an AFC battle with heavy playoff implications. The Bengals want to secure the AFC North, and the Chiefs are currently looking to lockup their #1 seed.

Although the Bengals are currently down 28-24 to the Chiefs, Ja'Marr Chase helped pad the score early on for the Bengals by breaking off an impressive 72-yard TD catch.

What happened during the Ja'Marr Chase 72-yard TD?

The Bengals started their play at the 28-yard line in their territory. Joe Burrow threw a slant pass to Ja'Marr Chase, who carved open the entire Chiefs defense with a devastating juke move. Chase then proceeded to turn on the jets and speed away, taking it to the house.

Ja'Marr Chase has certainly put the league on notice as one of the fastest players around. He burned right past the entire Chiefs' secondary as he cruised into the endzone for a score.

The game is still ongoing, but Chase already has 186 yards on 7 receptions with 3 touchdown grabs. Chase's 2021 season performance speaks for itself as he leads the league out of all rookie wide receivers. Chase scored his 11th and 12th touchdowns of the season in the first half against the Chiefs, which puts him squarely in the conversation as one of the top receivers in the league this season.

The Bengals lucked out completely by being able to draft Chase when they did. Pairing his skillset with that of Joe Burrow has paid huge dividends for the team. The Bengals are currently 9-5 and could secure their AFC North title with a win today, provided the Baltimore Ravens lose.

The Chiefs are a tough team and it will take everyone playing at the highest level to best the #1 team in the AFC. Should Chase continue to make plays like the one above play, the Bengals could certainly take the lead late on. There is still plenty of time for either team to secure a win.

