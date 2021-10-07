Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars seem to take a subtle dig at HC Urban Meyer during practice

To say "Urban Meyer is in boiling waters" would be an understatement.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was already in the hot seat after a 0-4 start. The last time the Jaguars won a game was over a year ago, a 27-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts on 13 September 2020.

It was both teams' season-opening match, and since then, the Jaguars are 0-19 counting the previous and the current season.

Jaguars fans expected things to be different this year, mainly because they drafted Trevor Lawrence—the most outstanding prospect since Andrew Luck.

Meyer's resume also made fans anticipate a different season. His three Division I FBS National championships (2006 and 2008 with the Florida Gators and 2014 with the Ohio State Buckeyes) made him look like a winner that could quickly turn things around.

But that is far from what is happening.

Not only did the Jaguars keep losing, but Meyer became a distraction and is disrupting the team's spirit and morale.

"GRIND!"

In today's practice, the Jaguars' players huddled up and yelled "GRIND!"

That is a blatant signal that no one respects Meyer anymore.

After the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, Meyer did not return to Florida with the team. He stayed in Ohio to visit his family in Columbus.

The problem is, a video where a woman is "grinding" Meyer became public.

Today, Meyer apologized for the second time by saying:

"I had at least three or four conversations with Shad [Khan, the Jaguars' owner]. The message is loud and clear, and [one] I agree with. I also met with the team Monday, individually, and then today. Had a very pointed conversation with them, owning a stupid mistake that I made and that the job of a coach is No. 1, to help the safety of a player. No. 2 is to motivate them and bring out the greatness in them. And No. 3 is to give them everything possible to be successful and get them a great locker room and get the heck out of the way. I apologized for being a distraction in a huge week coming up, especially after they made so much improvement from Week 1 to Week 4."

As evident from the "GRIND!" yell at the huddle, the players are unmistakably not buying Meyer's apology, nor are they willing to give the coach a hall pass for his colossal mistake.

