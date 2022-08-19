WATCH: Jake Paul nearly pulls off a stunning 30-yard dime from Tua Tagovailoa at practice

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins got an interesting visitor to training camp this past Wednesday. It was the YouTuber-turned-professional boxing superstar Jake Paul.

Paul was seen running routes from the former National Champion signal-caller under Nick Saban at Alabama. He even caught Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene by surprise with his burst.

Unfortunately, Paul could not catch a 30-yard end zone bomb from Tagovailoa. He had the leftie's fly-route knock off his fingertips and down onto the practice turf instead.

Watch the video below:

Tua Tagovailoa may not debut in Week 2 of the NFL preseason

At the moment, Tua Tagovailoa's training camp isn't going very well. Neither is the offseason performance of the other two options in the QB room, Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson.

The trio threw six interceptions on Tuesday, with Tagovailoa responsible for half of them. Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson said that it was the worst training camp day for the QBs "by far":

"This was worst QB day of camp by far. Skylar Thompson threw 2 late picks. Teddy threw pick 6 to Noah, who returned it 90 plus yards and then threw ball into a net..."

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz ... This was worst QB day of camp by far. Skylar Thompson threw 2 late picks. Teddy threw pick 6 to Noah, who returned it 90 plus yards and then threw ball into a net: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… ... This was worst QB day of camp by far. Skylar Thompson threw 2 late picks. Teddy threw pick 6 to Noah, who returned it 90 plus yards and then threw ball into a net: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…

Head coach Mike McDaniel kept Tua out of the first preseason game on Miami's schedule - a 26-24 triumph over in-state foe Tampa Bay last Saturday. It appears he may hold him out of Week 2 of the preseason as well.

Tagovailoa commented on his absence from the preseason so far, confirming that he wants to get out there and get reps ahead of the September 11 opener against the Patriots:

“Man, I always want to play. I’m going to be honest, I wanted to play last week, too, at least a couple snaps. But [coach] Mike [McDaniel] decided that then wasn’t the time. So hopefully, he gets the first offense an opportunity to go out there, hopefully get some plays in, understand some situations, how to manage a game.

"And kind of get back into the groove of things in that sense where we have no coaches on the field, we have no one to really line us up. We just figure things out on our own when we’re out there playing.”

Tua Tagovailoa faces plenty of questions heading into the 2022 season. Tom Brady is looming as a potential replacement next year. Also, the Dolphins lost their 2023 first-round pick due to the Stephen Ross tampering scandal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat