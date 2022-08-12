WATCH: Jared Goff's girlfriend Christen Harper calls out media, fans for their toxic double standards

Jared Goff and his fiancée Christen Harper have been together since 2019. Being in a relationship with the quarterback has exposed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to the horrors of the toxicity of NFL fandom.

Harper recently appeared on the "Courtside Club," a podcast hosted by ESPN's Rachel DeMita. The model shed light on the treatment she received after a video of her celebrating Goff's Lions' first victory of the season went viral.

Jared Goff commandeered that 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings with a last-second touchdown pass.

Harper told DeMita on the podcast:

"When I was shooting Sports Illustrated this last year, I was in Barbados, and there was this video of me that went viral. The Lions had their first win, and that comment section, the whole thing was like, ‘If she really was a fan, she would have been at the game.’

"And it’s like, Dude, I can’t win because, if I was at the game, they’d be saying, ‘You’re a gold digger. All you’re doing is following your boyfriend around'."

Harper added that she was "so mad" that she wasn't at the game to witness Goff living out his dream. She pointed out, however, that she was living out her dream as well.

“It was such a magical thing that was happening at the same time, but people just couldn’t see that,” Harper said.

Who is Jared Goff's girlfriend Christen Harper?

Christen Harper is a rookie Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. She was one of last year's winners of the Swim Search. She was officially introduced by Sports Illustrated as a rookie for 2022.

Harper got engaged to Jared Goff in June of this year.

Goff, meanwhile, has had an interesting offseason with the Detroit Lions.

Goff will appear on HBO's Hard Knocks for the third time this season after appearing in 2016 and 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions also had some good luck in the draft. After they beat the Green Bay Packers to close the season on a high note, they landed the No. 2 pick in the draft. They selected Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The questions over Goff's future still persist, though. Goff doesn't quite profile as a high-level, franchise-altering quarterback. The Lions still don't have a quarterback to groom in that mold. Meanwhile, depth in the the defensive unit is also a problem.

Interestingly, the Lions are the only NFL team without a primetime game this season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Courtside Club and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe