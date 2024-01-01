WATCH: Kyren Williams' mom nearly tackles rude fan trying to steal Rams RB's TD ball

Kyren Williams has been the answer for the Rams in the backfield this season. The second-year running back is now a key player in the team's offense. Williams is a talented player on the field who may have picked up said talent from his mother, Taryn Williams.

The Rams faced the Giants on the road in Week as Williams found the end zone three times in the game. He gave the touchdown ball from the last of his three touchdowns to his mother, who was in attendance. A Giants fan attempted to get the ball for himself, but she held him and wrestled it away.

In 12 games this season, the Los Angeles Rams back is second in the NFL with 1,144 rushing yards and in the top with 12 touchdowns. Williams did not see much action with Los Angeles' offense in his rookie season, 2022, having just 139 yards in 10 games.

He was taken by the team in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

With one game remaining in the 2023 season, Williams will have a chance to add to his stats and maybe give his mom another touchdown ball. This time, she may not have to fight for it.

Are Kyren Williams and the Rams in the postseason for the 2023 season?

Kyren Williams and his three-touchdown game propelled the Rams to a Week 17 win over the Giants by a 26-25 score. The win helped the team reach the postseason for the fifth time under head coach Sean McVay. What makes it even more impressive is that Los Angeles started the season with a record of 3-6.

Following their Week 10 bye, the Rams became one of the hottest teams in the league, winning six of their last seven matchups. The lone loss came in Week 14 to the current top seed in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, on the road in overtime. Los Angeles is locked in as the sixth seed in the NFC and could tough it out in the postseason.