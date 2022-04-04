WATCH: Lamar Jackson surprises NFL fans by dishing out sandwiches at Chick-Fil-A 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is awaiting a hefty contract extension as he plays on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. While most players would be planning a holdout and publicly voicing their grievances on Twitter, Jackson seems to be killing time in a more professional manner.

Jackson was spotted at a Chick-Fil-A in Baltimore on Friday, but he wasn't placing an order. Instead, he was serving food from behind the counter and helping out the staff.

RAMEY @HoodieRamey This man Lamar Jackson is serving at a Chick-Fil-A our QBs are not the same This man Lamar Jackson is serving at a Chick-Fil-A our QBs are not the same 🙌 https://t.co/HrZzlqpvsf

Lamar Jackson himself even retweeted the video and gave a rather humorous response:

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 RAMEY @HoodieRamey This man Lamar Jackson is serving at a Chick-Fil-A our QBs are not the same This man Lamar Jackson is serving at a Chick-Fil-A our QBs are not the same 🙌 https://t.co/HrZzlqpvsf We was sold out of everything even the Polynesian was gone🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/hoodieramey/st… We was sold out of everything even the Polynesian was gone🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/hoodieramey/st…

What do you expect when the local NFL starting quarterback makes a surprise appearance at one of the nation's busiest fast-food chains?

When word got out that the former NFL MVP was serving fans chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, you can expect everyone in a 20 m-mile radius to speed right to the counter, regardless of whether they just ate or not.

This wasn't Jackson's only surprise appearance either. He was seen crashing a lacrosse practice at Morgan State University, which is right near the Chick-Fil-A. Not only did he crash it, he even picked up a stick and participated.

Some people might be confused why he's been more active in the community, but he's out to prove a point. Some have questioned his loyalty to the city of Baltimore after he said he's not worried about getting his new contract done to keep him in the area long term.

However, don't take it out of context, as some people did. Rather than focus on money, he said his focus was more on preparing for the upcoming 2022 season in a more competitive AFC North.

Where does Lamar Jackson rank among AFC North quarterbacks?

The landscape of the AFC North seems to have changed dramatically in a matter of a few weeks. Ben Roethlisberger retired and the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky to compete for the starting job with Mason Rudolph. The Cleveland Browns bit the bullet and traded for Deshaun Watson, leaving Baker Mayfield's future in limbo.

Lamar Jackson seems to have become the veteran of the division now and is the only former MVP out of all of them. However, is he the best in the North?

Deshaun Watson might not play in the 2022 season, and we haven't seen him play since 2020, so he's out of the conversation for now. Trubisky might have caught some buzz last season, but he might not even end up as the starter. It comes down to Joe Burrow and Jackson.

Jackson is a former MVP, but he did have a slump in 2021, mostly due to injury. Joe Burrow took the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season and one year removed from his nasty knee injury. Jackson is still a legitimate dual threat with a nice arm.

Burrow is more of a pocket passer who can get mobile when needed. It's a tough debate, but you can argue that Burrow might have the slight lead on Jackson in the AFC North heading into the 2022 season.

