Watch: Lamar Jackson takes out time to play with kids from where he grew up 

Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater recently returned to Louisville, Kentucky, for the Derby City Reunion weekend. Home to the University of Louisville, where the quarterbacks spent their college careers, they, along with NBA star Rajon Rondo, were given the key to the city and stuck around to play football with kids from local schools.

A day these kids in west Louisville will never forget.

The Derby City Reunion Weekend is an annual celebration that inspires community health and wellness. Put on by the University of Louisville, the event empowers residents to take control of their health by offering free, life-saving preventative care and wellness resources to entire families.

Louisville Wellness Day at Norton Healthcare Sports and Wellness Center is part of the weekend-long celebration and promotes healthy living through exercise and healthy eating habits. Jackson spoke with reporters about being a role model and setting a good example.

In an interview with a local news station, Jackson said,

“Knowing how the West End feels about us, knowing you know about the kids who’s less fortunate. And in the city, you know, they look up to us and seeing the things we doing out there on the filed and to the communities, it feels amazing.”

He then spoke about his relationship with Bridgewater and their game with the kids.

“When you start here in Louisville, you know, you’re a Cardinal for life, and he’s been right there in Florida, just like I am. I can reach out to him anytime I need him. That’s like a big brother to me. So anytime I need him, he’s there. And you know, we need to train. I always say that we need to train. He’s the big reason I came here.”

Lamar Jackson gives back to communities where he's played football

Jackson has had a busy offseason. He's visited his former schools and spent time with people who’ve touched his life. He’s also leaving an impression on the kids in those communities, living up to the role model status that comes along with being a football player in the National Football League.

The Baltimore Ravens had what is widely viewed as one of the best drafts in the league over the weekend. Jackson and company will no doubt be a competitor among slew of much-improved AFC teams. With their MVP winning quarterback’s healthy return, the Ravens will look to make a run for the AFC North title and beyond.

