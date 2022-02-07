WATCH: Mac Jones leaves his mark on Pro Bowl 2022 in hilarious fashion by busting out the 'Griddy' dance

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has shown off his lighter side at the NFL Pro Bowl. The 23 year old was picked as an alternate and was in the game for the AFC team as they had possession of the ball with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Facing a third-and-six, Jones rolled out to his left to look for a teammate downfield before trying to break through to tacklers. The referees blew their whistles to signal the play had ended but that did not stop Jones from running down to the endzone before he busted out the "griddy" dance made famous by Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

Being part of the New England Patriots culture, many would have expected Jones to be calm and play within himself. But after his antics here, it is clear that he loves to have fun just as much as anyone in what was a light-hearted moment for the rookie quarterback.

The AFC maintained its bragging rights over the NFC at the Pro Bowl as they won their fifth consecutive game 41-35. The Patriots rookie finished the game completing 12 of his 16 passes for 112 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Mac Jones had impressive rookie season

The 23-year-old finished his first NFL season leading the Patriots into the playoffs with a 10-7 record.

In total, New England's number 10 threw for 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Coming out of college, he was deemed the most "ready-made" quarterback in the draft. That meant that out of all the other quarterbacks, he was considered by many to be the one who could step straight into a team and play from Week 1.

Over the course of the season, he showed his ability to diagnose opposing defenses and make the right play more often than not. The rookie quarterback was sometimes seen to be sheltered from the rigors of playing quarterback by head coach Bill Belichick and this was further illustrated in the Patriots' 14-10 win over Buffalo in Week 13.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter During New England’s seventh straight win, a 14-10 victory in Buffalo, Patriots’ QB Mac Jones completed 2-of-3 passes for 19 yards. During New England’s seventh straight win, a 14-10 victory in Buffalo, Patriots’ QB Mac Jones completed 2-of-3 passes for 19 yards.

In that game, partly due to the horrible weather of gusting winds and snow fall, the two-time College Football Playoff National Championship winner only threw the ball three times, completing two of them for 19 yards as the Patriots used their running game to their advantage.

Regardless of how the rest of the league sees the rookie quarterback, his antics in the Pro Bowl will surely have painted him in a different light to many as the youthfulness is clearly alive and well with the Patriots quarterback.

