WATCH: Multiple Panthers and Patriots players ejected as massive fight breaks out at joint practice

The New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers held a joint practice session in Foxborough on Tuesday. However, it quickly devolved into chaos. A number of players from both sides were involved in the scuffle, resulting in multiple players being kicked off the field.

New England wide receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Bourne were ejected, alongside Panthers safety Kenny Robinson.

According to multiple reporters present at the scene, the fight erupted when Wilkerson completed a catch near the Panthers bench. A few of the Panthers players had some choice words for the New England receiver, who wasn't pleased.

Panthers cornerback Kenny Robinson got involved, bumping into Wilkerson. Kendrick Bourne then arrived on the scene, reportedly throwing a few punches before the three of them were kicked out.

The fight erupted on the first day of joint practice, which was not condusive to a good day of training. Bill Belichick was certainly not pleased with the violent turn of events, as the Patriots prepared themselves for some heavy workouts.

Soon after, Panthers defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and New England's backup center James Ferentz were involved in a separate tussle. The pair were also kicked off the field after the incident, following which Bill Belichick gathered his Patriots side for a talk.

Takeaways from the last week for the New England Patriots

All in all, it's been a rough week for Belichick and his team. New England faced the New York Giants on Friday for their first preseason game of the schedule. The game ended as a 23-21 win for the Giants.

That preseason outing also threw up an interesting question for New England. During the loss to the Giants, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge were both seen sharing play calling duties on the sidelines. Patricia was the guy on offense in training camp, but Joe Judge appeared to take over in that game after the first half.

While it was a disappointing outing for Bill Belichick, New England will play Carolina this Friday at Gillette Stadium. This should be an interesting encounter after the turn of events on Tuesday.

Pre-brawl, Bill Belichick was asked what a joint practice session with the Panthers would yield for his side. Here's what he said:

"We've been working against each other for a long time, so new individual matchups, schemes are different. We'll see some different X's and O's, but also maybe techniques on the way guys pass rush or route running or things like that. And, I would say, less predictability of practice. We kind of know what's on the other side of the ball and what we can and can't do."

It will be interesting to watch the two sides square up later this week.

